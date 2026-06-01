Maxwell Power Raises $750 Million from Fairtide Partners

Capital Used to Finance Battery Storage and Solar Power Projects

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Power ("Maxwell"), formerly known as HDM Renewable Finance, today announced the successful closing of an investment commitment of $750 million from Fairtide Partners to finance battery storage and solar power projects. This investment increases Fairtide's total commitment to more than $1 billion for projects developed by Maxwell.

Maxwell will use the investment to strengthen its position as a trusted partner to sales and installation companies that help consumers save money with advanced energy technologies. The capital also allows the Company to expand into new state markets where consumers experience structurally-high and rising energy costs. Retail electricity prices in Mid Atlantic, New England, and Pacific states increased 19% or more between 2022 and 2025, according to the US Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration.

"Skyrocketing utility and gasoline costs are pinching everyone's pocketbook," said Dustin Dunaway, Maxwell's Chief Revenue Officer. "Fairtide's $1 billion commitment allows us to help more homeowners and businesses get affordable energy they can count on."

Fairtide Partners cited Maxwell's origination, underwriting, and management track record as the key catalysts for this additional capital commitment.

"We have worked with the Company's leaders since 2010 and partnered with Maxwell since its founding in 2018," said Nat Kreamer, Fairtide's founder and lifetime chairman emeritus of the Solar Energy Industries Association ("SEIA"). "Maxwell has a great track record of delivering high-quality assets that create value for consumers and investors."

About Maxwell Power

Homeowners and businesses are Powered for Life™ when they work with Maxwell. We are the power company that guarantees energy and savings to homeowners and small commercial customers. We deploy solar and battery storage systems to customers' homes, monitor and maintain those systems, and ensure they deliver power. Our customers purchase power on long-term contracts that lock in savings. Since 2018, Maxwell has invested over $1 billion to help customers save an estimated $200 million. For more information about us please visit maxwellpower.com

About Fairtide Partners

Fairtide Partners makes infrastructure, tax equity, and private equity investments. The Firm has facilitated the financing of more than $1 billion battery storage and solar energy projects since 2018. Its private equity portfolio includes category-defining companies such as AMP for the waste industry and Highland for fleet vehicle electrification. Fairtide's managing partners have over 40 years of combined experience as entrepreneurs, executives, investors, and industry-leading policy advocates. For more information about Fairtide please visit fairtidepartners.com

SOURCE Maxwell Power