Maxwell Realty Co. Inc. Announces Historic Rittenhouse Square Home Hits the Market

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A rare opportunity to own a piece of Philadelphia history has emerged. 1804 Delancey Street, a meticulously maintained and updated 19th-century home, is now available for purchase. Luxury realtor Maxwell Realty Co. Inc. proudly presents this extraordinary property to discerning buyers seeking unparalleled luxury in one of the city's most desirable neighborhoods.

1804 Delancey St. Philadelphia The Living Room of 1804 Delancey St.

Built in 1857 and currently owned by a retail magnet, this magnificent 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom residence spans 4,401 square feet and seamlessly blends historic charm with modern amenities. The home's grandeur is immediately apparent upon entering the dramatic entrance, with soaring 15-foot ceilings creating an elegant and spacious atmosphere.

Key features of 1804 Delancey Street include:

A state-of-the-art glass elevator provides convenient access to all four floors

A primary suite with an all-white marble bath and walk-in closet

Well-proportioned bedrooms

A welcoming family room complete with a wet bar for entertaining

A breathtaking rooftop deck offering 360-degree views of the Philadelphia skyline

Located in the prestigious Rittenhouse Square neighborhood, this property perfectly balances urban convenience and residential tranquility. Residents will enjoy proximity to world-class dining, shopping, cultural attractions, and the lush green spaces of Rittenhouse Square itself.

"1804 Delancey Street represents a unique opportunity to own a piece of Philadelphia's rich architectural heritage on the city's most coveted street," says Maxwell Realty Co. Inc. CEO Nancy Alperin. "The combination of its historical significance, modern luxuries, and prime location make this property truly one-of-a-kind in today's market."

