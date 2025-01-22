Philadelphia Realtor Maxwell Realty Co. Inc. Announces Luxury High-Rise 2301 JFK Boulevard is Now Leasing
PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate broker Nancy Alperin of Maxwell Realty Co. Inc. announces that leasing is now available at 2301 JFK, Philadelphia's newest luxury residential tower.
Rising 303 feet across 22 stories in the coveted Logan Square neighborhood, the apartments at 2301 John F. Kennedy Boulevard offer unparalleled views of the Philadelphia skyline, Schuylkill River, and the iconic 30th Street Station. This all-glass architectural masterpiece puts residents minutes from the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and the Schuylkill River Trail.
Each thoughtfully designed residence features:
- Floor-to-ceiling windows flooding homes with natural light
- Chef-inspired kitchens with marble countertops, waterfall islands, and premium stainless steel appliances
- Designer bathrooms finished in luxurious marble
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Hardwood flooring throughout
- Soaring ceiling heights
- Select residences offering private terraces and balconies
The building offers world-class amenities, including:
- Rooftop infinity pool with panoramic city views
- State-of-the-art fitness center
- Private dog park
- Sports courts
- Secure bike storage
- On-site parking
The prime Logan Square location puts residents steps from Philadelphia's cultural landmarks including the Academy of Natural Sciences, The Franklin Institute, and the renowned Rodin and Barnes Foundation museums. The area seamlessly blends high-end Rittenhouse Square boutiques with convenient retail at Target, Sephora, Nordstrom Rack, Boyd's, Apple, and The Shops at Liberty Place.
For a limited time, new residents who sign a 13-month lease will receive one-month free rent and waived application fees.
Apartments will become available in March 2025. To learn more about 2301 JFK's luxury residences and limited-time leasing specials, visit our website or call 215-546-6000.
About Maxwell Realty Co. Inc.
Maxwell Realty Co. Inc. has facilitated over $3 billion in real estate transactions and completed more than 10,000 deals across the Philadelphia region. With extensive expertise in luxury properties, Maxwell Realty's team of accomplished professionals delivers unmatched service. Learn more at maxwellrealty.com.
Media Contact: Nancy Alperin
(215) 546-6000
[email protected]
