Maxwell Street Completes Growth Investment in The Integration Group

News provided by

Maxwell Street Capital Partners, LP

18 Jan, 2024, 12:08 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Street Capital Partners (Maxwell Street) announced an investment in The Integration Group (TIG), a leading provider of contract logistics and industrial supply chain aftermarket solutions for customers across the automotive, agriculture, and industrial equipment end markets. Based in Chicago, IL, Maxwell Street is a private investment firm focused on middle and lower middle market transportation, logistics, supply chain and route-based businesses.

"This partnership perfectly fits our strategy of investing in companies led by strong, entrepreneurial teams with distinct advantages in the supply chain and logistics sector," said Maxwell Street Partner Evan Harwood. "TIG's 30-year history of exceptional customer service is impressive. We are dedicated to supporting TIG in further developing its supply chain expertise and driving growth organically and through strategic acquisitions."

Headquartered in Marshalltown, Iowa, The Integration Group offers a comprehensive suite of warehousing and supply chain logistics solutions. These services encompass the entire support cycle, including supplier procurement, product development, regulatory review, assembly, kitting and packaging, supply chain management, inventory management, order fulfillment, returns management, and ongoing sales and marketing support.

Nate Koenig, Chief Sales Officer and President of TIG, added: "This is a pivotal moment in our company's journey. The industry is shifting towards a more integrated, value-added partnership approach. With Maxwell Street's collaboration, we can enhance our offerings, not only maintaining our commitment to existing customers but also showcasing our capabilities to new ones." Jeret Koenig, Chief Operating Officer of TIG, added: "As founders, it was crucial for us to align with a partner who shares our vision for the future, especially in terms of supporting our employees and existing customers while also positioning the business for growth."

As part of the investment in TIG, Maxwell Street's Evan Harwood and Paul Loeb will join the TIG board of directors alongside founders Nate and Jeret Koenig, and a new independent director, Ed Bowersox.

"We are excited to work with Nate, Jeret, and the entire TIG team," said Paul LoebMaxwell Street Partner and founder of American Backhaulers and Command Transportation – before adding, "the evolving complexity of customer supply chains presents a unique opportunity. With its proven track record delivering comprehensive, high-touch supply chain solutions, TIG is ideally positioned to meet these emerging needs."

About The Integration Group: Headquartered in Marshalltown, Iowa, The Integration Group (f/k/a TIG Distributing and ExodusDirect) is a leading provider of contract logistics and industrial supply chain aftermarket solutions for customers across the automotive, agriculture, and industrial equipment end markets. The Integration Group exists to provide world-class, end-to-end supply chain management services through strategic partnerships with its customers. For more information on TIG, please contact [email protected].

About Maxwell Street: Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Maxwell Street is a private investment firm focused on middle and lower middle market transportation, logistics, supply chain and route-based businesses. Co-founders, Evan Harwood and Paul Loeb, named the firm after the historic Maxwell Street in Chicago – drawing inspiration from its hands-on entrepreneurial spirit and gritty roll-up-your-sleeves mentality. Within this theme, Maxwell Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs and founders to help them scale their businesses and achieve their goals. For more information on Maxwell Street, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Maxwell Street Capital Partners, LP

