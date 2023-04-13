The mobility companies are delivering AV solutions that will allow more people around the globe to plan, pay and ride in shared autonomous vehicles

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- May Mobility , a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, and Moovit , a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions provider and creator of the popular urban mobility app, are expanding the reach and efficiencies of shared autonomous vehicles and AV microtransit projects to mind the gaps in public transit.

May Mobility and Moovit partner to deploy complete autonomous mobility package

The companies will be poised to capture a portion of the nearly $2 trillion total addressable market that Frost & Sullivan projected for the mobility-as-a-service sector. May Mobility's autonomous vehicle fleets, powered by its unique Multi-Policy Decision (MPDM) technology, will work in concert with Moovit's urban mobility app and on-demand reservation and routing software. The partnership will allow riders to easily plan, pay and ride in shared AVs while providing them a safe, accessible, and sustainable form of mobility in regions around the globe.

Moovit's urban mobility app, available in 3,500 cities across 112 countries, offers users multimodal trip planning for any mode of transport with real-time information. The company also offers governments, transit agencies, and private companies MaaS solutions that cover planning, operations, and optimization, including its on-demand routing and fleet management software, Moovit On-Demand.

"The combination of Moovit and May Mobility's technologies, products, and services will provide communities around the world with more mobility alternatives to choose from," said Nir Erez, Moovit's Co-founder and CEO. "We share a vision of filling in the gaps in public and shared autonomous transportation and will work diligently to provide better access to accessible and sustainable transportation."

May Mobility has given more than 320,000 autonomy-enabled rides in the last five years via 10 unique deployments in the U.S. and Japan. This includes AV services that currently serve communities in Minnesota, Michigan, and Texas, with other deployments set to launch in coming months.

"A big part of our go-to-market strategy is to partner with industry leaders that will take our services to the next level. Moovit is a trusted industry leader that serves more than 1.7 billion riders globally, and their services and relationships will further enhance our ability to scale," said Edwin Olson, Co-founder and CEO of May Mobility. "We look forward to growing this partnership with Moovit through expanded geographic areas and leveraging each other's strengths to serve all passengers."

The collaboration between Moovit and May Mobility will offer cities around the world a complete mobility package. Potential users of the future dedicated mobility app will be able to view options for taking May Mobility AVs alongside other modes of public transit, such as buses or trains. Moovit will also plan to bring its Moovit On-Demand software to May Mobility's backend, further optimizing its AV routes.

About May Mobility

May Mobility, established in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 2017, is building the world's best autonomy system. Their proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is at the core of their mission to help make cities safer, greener, and more accessible. MPDM's proven track record has delivered more than 300,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in several public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. With key strategic partnerships including some of the world's most innovative automotive and transportation companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation, May Mobility aims to achieve the highest standard in rider safety, sustainability, and transportation equity. For more information, visit www.maymobility.com.

About Moovit

Moovit ( www.moovit.com ), part of Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY), is a leading Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions provider and the creator of the #1 urban mobility app. Together, Moovit and Mobileye are accelerating the global adoption of autonomous transportation, bringing MoovitAV robotaxi services to cities worldwide.

Moovit's iOS, Android, and Web apps guide people in getting around town effectively and conveniently, using any mode of transport. Introduced in 2012, it now serves over 1.5 Billion users in more than 3,500 cities across 112 countries.

Moovit amasses up to six billion anonymous data points a day to add to the world's largest repository of transit and urban mobility data. For governments, cities, transit agencies, and private companies, Moovit offers AI-powered MaaS solutions covering planning, operations, and optimization with proven value in reducing congestion, growing ridership, and increasing efficiency and asset utilization.

