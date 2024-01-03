May Mobility CEO Edwin Olson to speak at CES® 2024

Olson will join industry experts as part of two panels, "Self-Driving Has Entered the Rural Chat" and "Building Approachable Autonomy in Pittsburgh "

May Mobility will showcase its autonomous vehicle in the Aeva booth #6841 in the West Hall

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- May Mobility, a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, today announced CEO Edwin Olson will participate in two panels at CES® 2024 which takes place on January 9-12 in Las Vegas, Nev. Edwin will join industry experts from TS America, Gatik and Drive Ohio on a panel titled "Self-Driving Has Entered the Rural Chat" in addition to a panel titled "Building Approachable Autonomy in Pittsburgh" with industry experts from Thoro.ai, Motional and StackAV.

May Mobility is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to create solutions that not only enhance mobility but also foster social and economic empowerment in underserved communities. The "Self-Driving has Entered the Rural Chat" panel discussion will emphasize the transformative potential of autonomous vehicles in addressing isolation and mitigating escalating energy expenses in remote communities.

The panel, themed "Building Approachable Autonomy in Pittsburgh," emphasizes a fundamental goal: making autonomous technologies more accessible, comprehensible and seamlessly integrated into our daily lives. May Mobility is a trailblazer in autonomous transportation, spearheading this initiative as part of its commitment to fostering safe, reliable and accessible mobility solutions.

May Mobility's CEO Edwin Olson will speak on the following panels at CES:

Building Approachable Autonomy in Pittsburgh

Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 1 - 1:40 p.m.

North Level 2, N258 at the Las Vegas Convention Center

Self-Driving Has Entered the Rural Chat

Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 10 a.m.

Venetian, Level 4 in the Lando Ballroom 4302

"These panels at CES® 2024 highlight the consumer interest in autonomous vehicles beyond the traditional robotaxi model," said Edwin Olson, CEO and co-founder of May Mobility. "By working with transit agencies directly, May Mobility can play a pivotal role in making transportation more safe, sustainable and accessibility."

In addition, attendees can see May Mobility's autonomous vehicles equipped with May's autonomous driving kit and proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system in the Aeva booth #6841 in the West Hall throughout CES.

CES® 2024, known for its role as a launchpad for cutting-edge technologies, will showcase the latest innovations from global companies, offering attendees the opportunity to explore groundbreaking products and engage with industry pioneers. The event will underscore the transformative impact of technology in addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges.

Registration for CES® 2024 is now open . For the latest news, exhibitor information and conference updates, visit CES.tech .

To meet with May Mobility executives during CES® 2024, visit May Mobility in the Aeva booth #6841 in the LVCC West Hall.

About May Mobility

May Mobility develops autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and deploys fleets of vehicles to municipal and business customers. Its proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is at the core of its mission to help make cities safer, greener and more accessible. MPDM's proven track record has delivered more than 350,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in several public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. With key strategic partnerships including some of the world's most innovative automotive and transportation companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation and NTT, May Mobility aims to achieve the highest standard in rider safety, sustainability and transportation equity. For more information, visit www.maymobility.com .

