May Mobility recognized on Fast Company's 2024 list of the Most Innovative Companies

The prestigious award recognizes May Mobility's role in redefining the future of autonomous vehicle mobility, earning the company the No. 4 spot in the Automotive category

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- May Mobility , a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, has been named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in the Automotive category. This recognition comes in light of May Mobility's efforts to revolutionize the autonomous vehicle industry with its differentiated business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-business (B2B) go-to-market strategy and its Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) technology.

May Mobility's self-driving technology leverages decades of artificial intelligence research. With the ability to imagine thousands of "what if" scenarios every second, MPDM can learn a driving strategy that is fine-tuned for the car's current situation, optimizing safety even in unknown circumstances. This technology also enables May Mobility to scale to new markets and cities at a fraction of the cost and makes it possible to remove the safety operator from behind the wheel.

Fast Company reviewed thousands of companies from around the world, honoring an exemplary group of businesses that are driving innovation within their industries. May Mobility's inclusion on the list comes following the launch of its first Rider-Only deployment in Sun City, Arizona.

"Our vision is to add autonomous vehicles to public transit systems, helping them out-compete personal car ownership," said Edwin Olson, co-founder and CEO of May Mobility. "I'm incredibly proud of what our team is doing to make cities more accessible, beautiful, and safe."

The company aims to create more accessible and equitable transportation options by working closely with the communities where it deploys. Its B2G and B2B go-to-market strategy enables May Mobility to pinpoint specific transportation challenges and work with its partners to optimize its service to address those needs. These collaborations are key to effectively filling transportation gaps and delivering a viable solution to a community's mobility issues, which is central to May Mobility's goal to create a safer, greener, more accessible world.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

Since 2017, May Mobility has successfully given more than 350,000 autonomy-enabled rides across 12 locations in the U.S. and Japan. May Mobility's current deployments and upcoming sites include Ann Arbor, Mich., Arlington, Texas, Contra Costa, Calif., Detroit, Mich., Grand Rapids, Minn., Miami, Fla. and Sun City, Ariz. with more to be announced in the coming months.

About May Mobility

May Mobility develops autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and deploys fleets of vehicles to municipal and business customers. Its proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is at the core of its mission to help make cities safer, greener and more accessible. MPDM's proven track record has delivered more than 350,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. With key strategic partnerships including some of the world's most innovative automotive and transportation companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation and NTT, May Mobility aims to achieve the highest standard in rider safety, sustainability and transportation equity. For more information, visit www.maymobility.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

SOURCE May Mobility