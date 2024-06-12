May Mobility launches Detroit autonomous vehicle pilot program with Detroit Office of Mobility Innovation

The Detroit AV service will provide free rides to select residents age 62 and older or who live with disabilities

The pilot program launches June 20 and will run six days per week and operate across 68 stops in 11 square miles of downtown Detroit

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- May Mobility , a leader in the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, today announced the launch of the Detroit Automated Driving Systems (ADS) pilot in partnership with the City of Detroit's Office of Mobility Innovation (OMI) and the Michigan Mobility Collaborative (MMC). The "Accessibili-D" service aims to improve the quality of life for Detroiters who live with disabilities or are age 62 and older. The service will be available to select residents of Detroit starting Thursday, June 20, 2024 through 2026.

May Mobility will deploy three AVs, including two wheelchair-accessible vehicles, to help participants achieve greater access to healthcare facilities, shopping centers, jobs, and social and recreational activities. The free service will operate across 68 stops in 11 square miles of downtown Detroit Monday and Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on the weekend from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Persons interested in riding the service must submit an Expression of Interest form and will be contacted to enroll. Once enrolled, they can book a ride through the Accessibili-D app, powered by Via, the global leader in TransitTech, or by calling (734) 209-3408.

"Many Detroiters have trouble getting around due to the costs of owning a car or mobility challenges arising from age or disabilities," said Edwin Olson, CEO and co-founder of May Mobility. "We're excited to show how autonomous technology can help in Detroit, where we will be launching our largest service area to date."

Last July, the Detroit City Council unanimously approved a $2.4 million contract with May Mobility to provide the Accessibili-D service. The MMC and May Mobility have conducted a variety of outreach programs within the community to educate future riders about the benefits of May Mobility's AVs and to pinpoint specific locations of interest around downtown Detroit that best serve the members using the service. Based on rider feedback, May Mobility and OMI plan to further expand the service zone over the coming months with additional stops and vehicles.

"We're thrilled to launch the 'Accessibili-D' autonomous shuttle service, a vital step toward enhancing mobility for our older residents and those with disabilities. This free, innovative service will provide safe and efficient transportation, greatly improving access to essential services for residents who have faced difficulty navigating their needs in the city," said Tim Slusser, chief of the Office of Mobility Innovation at the City of Detroit. "We are thankful for the expert collaboration of the institutions and individuals at the Michigan Mobility Collaborative and May Mobility for their invaluable partnership. Together, we're making Detroit a more inclusive city for all."

May Mobility performed extensive vehicle testing with the University of Michigan's Mcity and the American Center for Mobility (ACM) in preparation for launch. Testing protocols included the Mcity Safety Assessment Program , made up of a Driver's License Test and Driving Intelligence Test, and a comprehensive testing and evaluation process developed by ACM that simulated genuine scenarios encountered in urban settings like Detroit.

May Mobility's AVs use its Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) technology to effectively navigate city streets. Each vehicle is equipped with multiple lidar, radar and cameras which feed MPDM a 360-degree view of its surroundings. Using the data collected from the AV's sensor suite, MPDM is able to virtually simulate thousands of possible scenarios every second. As the AV detects vehicles, pedestrians, bikers and pets, MPDM quickly analyzes the best maneuver to perform in order to efficiently and safely reach its destination, even in unencountered situations.

The Detroit Automated Driving Systems pilot is May Mobility's 14th deployment to date. The company currently operates in Ann Arbor, Mich.; Grand Rapids, Minn.; Miami, Fla.; Arlington, Texas and Sun City, Ariz.

About May Mobility

May Mobility develops autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and deploys fleets of vehicles to municipal and business customers. Its Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is at the core of its mission to help make cities safer, greener and more accessible. MPDM's proven track record has delivered more than 350,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. With key strategic partnerships including some of the world's most innovative automotive and transportation companies, such as Toyota Motor Corporation and NTT, May Mobility aims to achieve the highest standard in rider safety, sustainability and transportation equity. For more information, visit www.maymobility.com .

About the City of Detroit's Office of Mobility Innovation (OMI):

The Office of Mobility Innovation (OMI) exists to help the City of Detroit navigate the rapidly changing transportation and mobility industries. Transportation and mobility are essential for both people and businesses and Detroit's automotive heritage provides an unparalleled opportunity to work with industry to innovate and define their future.

OMI will lead mobility advancement efforts on behalf of the City of Detroit and collaborate with industry, academia, philanthropy, and local, state and federal government. By centering residents in every step of the process, OMI is focused on leveraging mobility as a pathway to opportunity in Detroit.

For additional information about OMI, please visit https://detroitmi.gov/government/mayors-office/office-mobility-innovation or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram

