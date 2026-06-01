May River Capital Announces Four Promotions Signaling Continued Firm Momentum

These professionals have been instrumental to May River Capital's ability to complete nearly 40 acquisitions since 2012. Post this

Phil Ramsbottom has been promoted to Managing Director. Since joining the firm in 2018, Phil has continually advanced through our investment team as a result of his strong investment underwriting skills, his team-oriented approach, and an unflappable personality. Phil has demonstrated a unique ability to master all facets of our investment process while also being a champion for continuous internal improvement initiatives. Phil has played an instrumental role in driving significant value in several of May River Capital's realized and active portfolio companies. In his new role, Phil will take on expanded responsibilities across investment activities and portfolio management.

Clayton Weirather has been promoted to Vice President. Since joining the firm in 2022, Clayton has played a key role in enhancing May River Capital's investment strategy and business development functions. In Clayton's new role, he will take on additional market and relationship coverage responsibilities while continuing to evaluate and develop new investment theses.

Alex Brown has also been promoted to Vice President. Since joining the firm in 2022, Alex has distinguished himself as a critical member of May River Capital's investment team. Among many strengths, Alex has an unmatched intellectual curiosity and work ethic that has resulted in him being a key contributor to many of May River Capital's highest growth investments to date.

Danny Nemirovskiy has been promoted to Senior Associate. Danny has shown consistent progress since joining the firm in 2024, with notable contributions including the successful execution of a corporate carveout and being a crucial resource to numerous management teams across the May River Capital portfolio.

"These professionals have been instrumental to our firm's ability to complete nearly 40 acquisitions since 2012, including not only platform acquisitions in the U.S. but also complex add-on acquisitions throughout the U.S. and Europe. Their promotions reflect the immense contributions each of them has made individually, but also the incredible depth of talent we have here at May River," said Steve Griesemer, Partner, May River Capital.

About May River Capital

May River Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on partnering with family/founder-owned lower middle-market, industrial growth businesses. May River invests in high-performing companies in such sectors as advanced manufacturing, engineered products and instrumentation, technical industrial services, and value-added industrial distribution. For more information, please visit www.mayrivercapital.com.

SOURCE May River Capital, LLC