Maya HTT Launches the TMG™ SDK, a High-Performance Thermal Simulation Solution

New Software Development Kit Brings High-Performance Thermal Simulation And GPU-Accelerated Speed To Integrated Engineering Workflows.

MONTREAL, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Maya HTT today announced the launch of the TMGTM SDK, a new thermal simulation software development kit (SDK) that allows software developers and engineering technology providers to embed a proven, high-fidelity thermal solver directly into their own simulation environments. The TMGTM SDK helps teams achieve faster product development with access to mature thermal modeling capabilities and none of the time, cost, or risk of developing such a solver from scratch. For companies with existing solvers, this SDK from Maya HTT represents a premium alternative to expand fundamental accuracy out of the box. As the first industry-standard kit available for general use, TMG eliminates the extensive benchmarking and validation that were once a barrier to the adoption of new solutions.

The TMGTM SDK is built on Maya HTT's proprietary Thermal Model Generator (TMGTM) technology, which is also embedded inside mission-critical simulation platforms and trusted by 21 of the world's top 25 aerospace and defense organizations, as well as thousands of leading companies across transportation, machinery, energy, and other industrial sectors. With this release, Maya HTT is making that same solver technology available to a broader ecosystem of partners through a flexible, white-label SDK.

Compared to traditional thermal solvers, TMG offers dedicated modeling features for the aerospace and gas turbine industries such as advanced boundary conditions to model thermal contacts in a satellite, complex radiation heat transfer in high temperature cavities of an engine, and a built-in 1D fluid network solver to model advection and convection heat transfer for air flow passages.

"The TMGTM SDK gives simulation and engineering software teams immediate access to a feature-rich, production-proven thermal solver," said Derek Peeling, Product Director at Maya HTT. "We've spent decades refining the accuracy, usability, performance, and reliability of our thermal modeling solution. With the TMGTM SDK, our partners can now focus on their core innovations while relying on a solver that's already trusted at the highest levels of industry."

Performance is a defining advantage of the TMGTM SDK. In surface-to-surface radiation view factor calculations — a traditionally compute-intensive thermal problem — TMGTM demonstrated over 400× speedup compared to conventional CPU-based approaches. One benchmark showed a reduction from 127,233 seconds on an 8-core CPU using a hemicube method to just 311 seconds on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU, a dramatic acceleration in simulation turnaround with no loss in accuracy.

"Speed means nothing unless you can trust the results," said Jacob Harris, VP Software Products at Maya HTT. "The TMGTM SDK delivers on both fronts. Our partners gain a solver that is blisteringly fast and thoroughly validated. It's already embedded in some of the most demanding engineering environments in the world."

Designed to be platform-agnostic and widely compatible with other CAE solvers, the new TMGTM SDK was developed for tight integration across multidisciplinary simulation solutions. It's now simple and seamless to connect thermal models with structural, electrical, fluid, and system-level analyses. The ease of integration helps engineering teams reduce their development cycles and bring products to market faster.

The TMGTM SDK is currently available to select partners, with broader availability planned in 2026.

About Maya HTT:

Maya HTT is a global engineering technology and services company that has been developing advanced digital simulation software solutions since 1982. The Maya HTT team brings deep expertise and decades of experience in thermal modeling and simulation to thousands of customers worldwide across aerospace, transportation, energy, industrial machinery, and other high-performance engineering industries.

As a world leader in computer-aided engineering (CAE) software, Maya HTT collaborates in providing software, AI, and engineering services to help clients and partners worldwide boost performance, improve quality, drive down costs, reduce inefficiencies, and harness the value of their data as they tackle the most complex engineering projects. A partnership with Maya HTT opens the door to best-fit solutions and unparalleled expertise.

