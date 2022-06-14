Maybelline New York Launches Podcast

Podcast host Chrissy Rutherford, content creator, brand consultant and mental health advocate, is helping the brand extend its Brave Together mission into real life conversations to normalize anxiety and depression and provide tangible resources and guidance for those in need. "I'm Fine, You?" will feature guests with various backgrounds and expertise, including:

To provide access to mental health resources, Maybelline New York will make a monetary donation to mental health organizations, of the guest's choosing, in conjunction with each episode of this podcast.

Jessica Feinstein, Senior Vice President US Marketing for Maybelline shared that "the team has been passionately working to help break the stigma surrounding mental health since launching [Brave Together] in 2020. We are excited to expand the initiative's reach through this podcast and our wonderful partners, so that we can all be #BraveTogether."

"I am so excited to be supporting Maybelline's Brave Together initiative through this podcast and bringing these conversations surrounding mental health to the forefront. Feeling empowered to speak up about our feelings and mental health struggles whether with our family, friends or in the workplace, is more important than ever. I hope that through this platform and our expert guests, listeners can leave with a feeling of understanding and guidance on how to make a change; both in their own lives and the lives of others." says host Chrissy Rutherford.

Tune in to "I'm Fine, You?", A Conversation About Mental Health Presented by Maybelline New York on June 16th on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you get your favorite shows. New episodes will air every other Thursday at 12AM.

See podcast trailer linked here.

About Maybelline Brave Together:

In September 2020, Maybelline New York launched its global philanthropic initiative, Brave Together, a cause dedicated to breaking the stigma around anxiety and depression while addressing challenges, providing resources and making 1:1 support accessible to all. Through years of extensive research prior to launch, Maybelline found that early intervention paired with the right resources and access to 1:1 support can make all the difference in a young person's life. Since COVID-19, the need for resources has only increased. Maybelline continuously looks to support the initiative year-round through various activations and has committed to donate $10 million and reach 1 million people by 2025. Learn more at Maybelline.com/BraveTogether

