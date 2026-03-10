Maybelline New York Launches "Record Breakers Go Sky High" Campaign Starring Aisha Bowe, Alex Aster, and Ilona Maher

In celebration of Women's History Month, record-breakers Aisha Bowe, Alex Aster, and Ilona Maher, return to the classrooms, labs, and locker rooms that shaped them – proving that when you refuse limits, you redefine what's possible.

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maybelline New York, the number one makeup brand in the world, unveils its newest campaign, "Record Breakers Go Sky High," spotlighting the fan-favorite Sky High Mascara. The powerful digital campaign brings together three trailblazing women – aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, #1 New York Times bestselling author Alex Aster, and Olympic medalist Ilona Maher – as they revisit the formative spaces where they first discovered what it meant to aim higher.

Sky High Record Breakers Campaign Video Speed Speed

Rooted in nostalgia and propelled by ambition, the campaign follows each woman through high school and college hallways – into a library, a math lab, a gym locker room – reflecting on the defining moments that shaped their drive. Through poetic voiceover and cinematic storytelling, the film captures stories of strength, resilience, and evolution, inspiring viewers to define for themselves what it means to go Sky High.

At its core, Sky High represents more than performance – it symbolizes lift, confidence, and the courage to rise beyond expectations. The campaign centers around Maybelline's award-winning Sky High Mascara, known for its lengthening, volumizing formula and flexible brush that delivers full lash impact from every angle with long-lasting, lightweight wear.

Grounded in the belief that success isn't one-size-fits-all, the campaign encourages women everywhere to move beyond comparison, embrace their ambition, and reach for their own record – because every Sky High journey looks different.

"At Maybelline, we believe in the power of self-expression and the confidence to turn possibility into reality," shared Yasmin Dastmalchi, President of Maybelline New York. "Sky High has always stood for limitless possibility – not just in performance, but in what's achievable when you believe in yourself. Aisha, Alex, and Ilona embody that spirit, inspiring the next generation to dream bigger, push further, and truly go Sky High."

In the campaign film, each woman returns to the spaces where her ambition first took shape, reflecting on the moments that sparked her journey.

Aisha Bowe, former NASA rocket scientist, Blue Origin astronaut, and entrepreneur, returns to the classroom where her passion for STEM first began. "When I first dreamed about working in aerospace, it felt almost impossible," said Bowe. "Every equation, experiment, and late-night studying brought me a little closer to that goal. Sky High is a reminder that when you stay curious and push past limits, possibility opens up in powerful ways."

Alex Aster, #1 New York Times bestselling author, returns to the library where her love of storytelling first took shape. "I spent so many hours in libraries like this dreaming up stories and building worlds," said Aster. "Those quiet moments taught me that big ideas often start in small spaces. The message behind Sky High – believing in your voice and chasing the story you want to tell – felt incredibly personal to my journey as an author."

Ilona Maher, Olympic Bronze medalist and 2025 ESPY Winner for Best Breakthrough Athlete, steps back into the locker room where her competitive fire was first sparked. "A locker room just like this is where I first started believing in my own strength," said Maher. "Sports teach you that confidence grows every time you show up, compete, and trust yourself. I love that Sky High celebrates that same mindset – showing up boldly and going after what you want."

The "Record Breakers Go Sky High" campaign will launch across digital and social platforms beginning March 10, with content rolling out on Maybelline New York's Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and maybelline.com, with a debut on streaming later this month.

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York's mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression worldwide. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $20 million over the next five years to global and local organizations. For more information visit www.maybelline.com or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether.

SOURCE Maybelline New York