Mayer Brown lawyer Anna Pinedo named SRP Americas 2018 Personality of the Year by StructuredRetailProducts.com

Ms. Pinedo is a co-leader of the global Capital Markets practice at Mayer Brown. She represents issuers, investment banks/financial intermediaries and investors in financing transactions, including public offerings and private placements of equity and debt securities, as well as structured notes and other hybrid and structured products. She works closely with financial institutions to create and structure innovative financing techniques, including new securities distribution methodologies and financial products. Earlier this year, Ms. Pinedo was the recipient of the Lexology Client Choice Award for Derivatives in 2018 and was named a JD Supra Top Author for their 2018 Readers' Choice Awards in the securities category.

"I am honored to be selected as the Americas 2018 Personality of the Year by StructuredRetailProducts and this year's voters," said Ms. Pinedo. "I've spent my career helping to develop these products and working with clients in helping them understand the ever-changing regulatory landscape. I also believe that frequently publishing valuable information on industry developments is vital for clients and the industry at large."

With a presence in the principal financial centers in the Americas, Asia and Europe, Mayer Brown's Capital Markets practice consists of corporate lawyers who represent both issuers and underwriters in a wide variety of debt and equity offerings.

StructuredRetailProducts.com is a leading online resource for the global structured products community with coverage of retail, institutional and private banking markets. Ms. Pinedo was chosen on the basis of receiving the highest number of votes from the 402 respondents to the SRP Americas Awards Survey 2018.

