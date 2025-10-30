Mayfair Gold to Participate in Red Cloud's 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

News provided by

Mayfair Gold Corp.

Oct 30, 2025, 07:00 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQX: MFGCF) is pleased to announce that it will be participating in the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2025. Shareholders and interested parties are invited to attend the event and learn more about the company's latest developments.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel on November 4 & 5, 2025, bringing together investors, mining companies and industry leaders.

Drew Anwyll, Chief Operating Officer, will be presenting on November 4th at 10:20 am Eastern Standard time.

About Mayfair Gold

Mayfair Gold is a well-funded Canadian gold development company focused on advancing the 100%-owned Fenn-Gib gold project in the Timmins region of Northern Ontario. The Fenn-Gib gold deposit hosts an Indicated Resource of 181.3 Mt grading 0.74 g/t Au for 4.3 million contained gold. Mayfair is focused on advancing Fenn-Gib through the Ontario Provincial permitting process to transition Mayfair into a new Canadian gold producer in the current gold cycle.

SOURCE Mayfair Gold Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Mayfair Gold Announces Filing of Annual Information Form

Mayfair Gold Announces Filing of Annual Information Form

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQX: MFGCF) is pleased to announce...
Mayfair Gold Files Technical Report for Fenn-Gib Gold Project

Mayfair Gold Files Technical Report for Fenn-Gib Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC , Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG); (OTCQX: MFGCF) is pleased...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining

Mining

Mining

Mining

News Releases in Similar Topics