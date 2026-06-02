New Mayflower research conducted by Talker Research finds 22% of long-distance couples now plan to hire a full-service mover as they cross the Long-Distance Tipping Point — a threshold reshaping how Americans plan one of the most important moves of their lives

ST. LOUIS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayflower, one of America's most trusted full-service moving companies, today highlighted a measurable shift in how long-distance couples are approaching the decision to combine households. New research published by Mayflower and conducted by Talker Research shows that rising travel costs are now a primary driver of cohabitation decisions for long-distance couples, with three in four (74%) saying the financial burden of staying apart directly influenced their decision to move in together — a finding, researchers are calling the Long-Distance Tipping Point.

The data, drawn from a study of 761 Americans planning to move in with their partner within the next five years, places financial pressure firmly alongside love as a documented driver of one of the most significant decisions American couples make. For Mayflower, the implication is clear: a new generation of couples is approaching their move with greater urgency, longer distances, and a higher expectation of the partner they choose to support them through it.

A Documented Shift in How American Couples Decide to Move In

Across the U.S. moving industry, the conditions under which couples decide to combine households have changed. The research identifies a precise inflection point: long-distance couples spend a combined average of $6,888 on travel over the course of their relationship, with an average gap of 3.4 months between visits. When the accumulated cost of being apart becomes impossible to ignore, the decision to move in together stops being purely a romantic milestone and starts behaving like a financial one.

It is this threshold that researchers describe as the Long-Distance Tipping Point. For Mayflower, the value of the concept is not theoretical — it explains a real and growing customer segment: couples planning longer-distance, higher-stakes moves, on tighter timelines, with two combined households to manage.

$6,888 — average combined travel spend for long-distance couples over the course of their relationship

— average combined travel spend for long-distance couples over the course of their relationship 74% — of long-distance couples say rising travel costs influenced their decision to move in together

— of long-distance couples say rising travel costs influenced their decision to move in together 56% — of long-distance couples plan to move in together within the next year, compared to 41% of couples already living nearby

— of long-distance couples plan to move in together within the next year, compared to 41% of couples already living nearby 835 miles — average relocation distance, with 35% of couples moving over 1,000 miles to be together

— average relocation distance, with 35% of couples moving over 1,000 miles to be together 22% — of long-distance couples plan to hire a full-service moving company — rising from 19% across all couples

"This research validates a clear shift we are seeing in how American couples approach combining households. Long-distance couples are no longer just thinking about moving in together — they are deciding sooner, with more financial weight behind the decision, and with higher expectations of the partners helping them do it. Mayflower's full-service model was built for moves of exactly this complexity, and the standards our teams hold themselves to every day are the reason couples choose us at one of the most important moments of their lives." Eily Cummings, Vice President Communications, Mayflower

Built for the Move That Matters Most: Mayflower's Full-Service Model

The research underscores why a growing share of long-distance couples are choosing full-service moving support. The relocation that follows the Long-Distance Tipping Point is rarely simple: two households are being combined, often across hundreds of miles, frequently on a compressed timeline, and almost always at a moment of significant emotional weight.

Mayflower's full-service model is designed for exactly this scenario. From in-home estimates and packing services to long-haul transport and unpacking at the destination, Mayflower's coordinated approach removes the logistical complexity from a transition that the data shows is already emotionally loaded — one in three Americans (32%) report having experienced a "moving mental breakdown" during a previous move, with Gen Z most affected at 39%.

For long-distance couples planning their first shared home, the choice of moving partner is not a commodity decision. It is a decision about who will be trusted to handle the most meaningful possessions, on one of the most consequential days, in two combined lives.

Setting the Standard for the Moves That Matter Most

As more long-distance couples cross the Long-Distance Tipping Point, Mayflower's commitment is to remain the partner of choice for the moves that carry the greatest weight. That commitment is reflected in nearly a century of moving expertise, a national network of agents, and a service model purpose-built for complex, long-haul, multi-household relocations.

The 2026 research will continue to inform how Mayflower supports couples navigating this transition — from the planning conversations that begin around the 10-month mark in a relationship, to the moment two households become one. For a generation of Americans approaching cohabitation as both a romantic milestone and a financial decision, Mayflower's role is unchanged: to make the move itself the easiest part of starting a life together.

Additional Findings

Long-distance couples spend an average of $3,310 individually on travel to maintain their relationship — a figure comparable to a security deposit in many U.S. cities.

Most couples (60%) discuss the logistics of who relocates before reaching a decision; 49% say it was always clear which partner should move.

Fifty-one percent are moving into an entirely new home together rather than one partner absorbing into the other's existing space — framing the move as a shared beginning.

Optimism dominates the emotional landscape: 85% feel excited about moving in with their partner, 63% feel hopeful, and 33% feel adventurous.

Six percent of couples resolved the question of who relocates by flipping a coin.

About Mayflower

Mayflower is America's most recognized and trusted moving company offering a full range of moving services. With headquarters in suburban St. Louis, Mayflower maintains a network of 200 affiliated agencies. Mayflower's annual "Finding Home" study identifies trends influencing relocation across the U.S. For more information about Mayflower and its services, visit mayflower.com.

About the Research

Survey name: TLK23501118 — Will You Go the Distance?

Conducted by: Talker Research, commissioned by Mayflower

Fieldwork: February 18 – March 9, 2026

Sample: 761 Americans in a relationship, not yet living with their partner, planning to move in together within five years

Method: Random double-opt-in online survey

Full research findings: https://www.mayflower.com/research/long-distance-couples-moving-in-together-2026

Citation reference: https://talkerresearch.com/the-long-distance-tipping-point

Methodology: https://talkerresearch.com/methodology/

Talker Research team members are members of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR). This press release is issued as part of the Authority Layer™ by Talker citation framework.

SOURCE Mayflower