Mayhugh Commercial Advisors Celebrates Landmark Mid-Year Transactions and "Best in Business" Award

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Mayhugh Commercial Advisors was honored with the 2024 "Best in Business" Award by Gulfshore Business for Best Commercial Real Estate Property Management Company, and was also a finalist for the Best Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Company. These prestigious recognitions are a testament to the hard work, dedication, and industry expertise that have defined Mayhugh Commercial Advisors for nearly five decades in Southwest Florida.

As of mid-2024, Mayhugh Commercial Advisors has successfully closed on over 60 sale and lease transactions, and is on pace for a record year. We have represented and transacted with the following high-profile clients: Dana Safety Supply, Cummins, Insurance Office of America, KPGco, Glass America, Momentum Solar, Gemaire, Wasco, Century 21, American Red Cross, US Water Services Corporation, Papa John's, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Capriotti's.

Mayhugh Commercial Advisors continues to set the benchmark for excellence in Southwest Florida commercial real estate, consistently delivering outstanding results and exceeding client expectations.

About Mayhugh Commercial Advisors

Mayhugh Commercial Advisors is a reputable full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida. Established in 1975, the company boasts extensive experience and expertise in serving clients throughout Southwest Florida. Mayhugh Commercial Advisors offers a comprehensive suite of services including sales, leasing, and property management. Known for its commitment to excellence and personalized client solutions, the firm is deeply ingrained in the local market dynamics. Through ethical practices and dedication to client success, Mayhugh Commercial Advisors continues to be a trusted leader in the region's commercial real estate sector, driving growth and fostering lasting relationships within the community.

For more information about Mayhugh Commercial Advisors, please visit https://mayhughcommercial.com/.

