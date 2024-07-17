Maynards Global Announces Outstanding Offering of TDK Hutchinson Technology Assets in the U.S. via a 3-Day Live Webcast Auction and Engagement for Asset Disposition of TDK Magnecomp Precision Technology in Thailand

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maynards Global, a leading global asset disposition firm, is pleased to announce the auction event of TDK assets in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. This unprecedented live three-day event, already garnering a global audience, will demonstrate the effectiveness of Maynards' comprehensive services.

INFINITY PRECISION SYSTEMS Copper Plating Line - Over $5M Original Cost NORTHFIELD Roll-to-Roll Vacuum Web Laminator - 2 Available

The three-day auction, Aug. 20, 21 & 22, 2004, features a wide array of TDK's machinery and equipment, drawing bidders from various industries and regions. The live auction will be conducted via virtual webcast, utilizing Maynards' advanced auction technology to ensure maximum participation and competitive bidding.

In addition to this much-anticipated event, Maynards Global has been engaged by TDK Magnecomp Precision Technology to perform the asset disposition of their machinery and equipment in Thailand. This engagement underscores Maynards' expertise and trusted reputation in the field of asset disposition, particularly within the high-tech and manufacturing sectors.

"We are thrilled with the engagement of both domestic and global bidders for the upcoming TDK auction in the U.S. and are honored to extend our services to TDK Magnecomp in Thailand," said Tara Shaikh, COO at Maynards Global. "Our team is committed to delivering exceptional value and ensuring a seamless asset disposition process. We look forward to leveraging our global reach and industry expertise to achieve outstanding outcomes for TDK and ensuring we are matching the right buyers with the right machines. This disposition will greatly benefit many manufacturers and we are happy to be a part of that growth cycle."

TDK Hutchinson boasts a variety of machinery and equipment used in the production of electronic components, data storage devices, and precision engineering, including production equipment, testing and inspection equipment, material handling equipment, fabrication and machine tools, research and development equipment, support equipment, and much more. The Assets are located in a 750,000 SF World-Class Facility Manufacturing Electromechanical Assemblies.

TDK Magnecomp Precision Technology (TDK MPT) is known for producing high-precision components for the electronics and data storage industries, particularly suspension assemblies for hard disk drives (HDDs). The equipment they use typically includes advanced manufacturing and testing machinery to ensure high quality and precision. This asset offering will include precision manufacturing equipment, surface mount technology equipment, assembly and automation equipment, testing and inspection equipment, material handling equipment, prototyping and development equipment, support equipment, quality control equipment, and much more.

Maynards Industries offers a comprehensive suite of services, including asset valuation, auction coordination, and global marketing, to maximize the value of surplus assets for clients worldwide. The engagement with TDK for both Hutchinson Technologies and TDK Magnecomp Precision Technology in Thailand will involve detailed planning and execution to ensure a successful disposition of their high-value machinery and equipment.

For more information about Maynards Industries and their asset disposition services, please visit www.Maynards.com or contact [email protected].

