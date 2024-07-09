Maynards Global to Host: Prestigious 3-Day Virtual Webcast Auction Event of Real Estate, Machinery & Equipment of Load King Jacksonville, FL - July 30, 31 & August 1, 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are delighted to bring the Assets of Load King to Auction, offering an unparalleled selection of high-quality late model industrial equipment and a state-of-the-art, well maintained 250,000 square foot facility available for purchase. This well maintained facility exudes pride of ownership and is an excellent opportunity, whether real estate, turn key with real estate, or piece meal. There is something for every kind of manufacturer at this auction event," said Tara Shaikh, COO of Maynards Global.

(2016) BLM Group Adige LT8.10 3D Fiber Laser Tube Cutting System (1455 Laser Beam Hours) Real Estate offered as Lot 1

The Load King Auction is set to be a landmark event, providing a unique opportunity for manufacturers of all kinds to acquire real estate and premium equipment. The auction will showcase items from diverse sectors including CNC metal working, manufacturing, architecture, wood working, construction, and graphics, alongside robust shipping and client service departments.

Key Highlights:

Over 1,000 lots featuring Late Model leading brands such as BLM, Biesse, Amada, Trumpf & More!

REAL ESTATE AVAILABLE: 250,000 Sq. Ft. Facility, Multiple Warehouse Buildings

250,000 Sq. Ft. Facility, Multiple Warehouse Buildings State-of-the-art manufacturing machinery and equipment, wood working machinery, architectural tools, and graphic design resources, powder coating lines, rolling stock, vehicles, large quantities of inventory, plant support equipment and more!

2016 - BLM Group Fiber Laser 3-D Cutting System, #LT8.10-3D, Tube Capacity 9.5" Diameter; Adige Siemens 840D CNC Control, Step By Step Loader – Capacity 27'

2020 - Viet OPERA #5-4.3 RRRR Brush Sander

2020 - Viet OPERA 7-5.3 HRKXF Brush Sander Star V Machinery #SLG-2000-25SG Linear V-Groover

2018 - Trumpf TruDisk 3001 Fiber 3001 Watt Laser

2018 - Trumpf Trumatic 1000 Fiver: Combination Fiber Laser/ Punch Machining Center

2018 - Trumpf Sheetmaster Copact

2018 - MSS Lasers Nitrocube 2

Schroder Mak 4 Evolution UD CNC Folder

Bidding options to accommodate a global audience!

Detailed comprehensive lot descriptions provided.

Participants can register for the auction and preview the available lots and real estate by appointment only, by visiting the Maynards website at www.Maynards.com. Detailed lot information, including photos and specifications, will be available to assist bidders in making informed decisions.

Maynards Global is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and support throughout the auction process.

Our experienced auction specialists will be on hand to answer any questions and assist with bidder registration and asset inquiries.

For more information about the Load King Auction, please contact:

Press Contact:

Tara Shaikh

COO

Maynards Global

248-569-9781

Email: [email protected]

About Maynards Global:

Maynards Global is a premier asset auction, liquidation, and valuation company with a legacy of excellence spanning over a century. Specializing in industrial equipment and machinery, Maynards Global serves clients across various sectors, providing tailored solutions to maximize asset value.

For further details, please visit www.maynards.com or follow us on Instagram @maynardsauctions

Note to editors: High-resolution images and additional information are available upon request.

SOURCE Maynards Industries