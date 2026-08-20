Maynards Industries Expands Global Presence with Launch of Maynards Mexico

New operation expands Maynards' global industrial auction and asset management capabilities throughout Mexico and Latin America

APODACA, Mexico, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maynards Industries, a global industrial auction and asset management company, today announced the launch of Maynards Industries Mexico S de RL de CV, establishing a permanent presence in Mexico to provide comprehensive industrial auction, valuation, asset disposition and capital asset management services throughout Mexico and Latin America.

Pablo Kantarovsky, President, Mexico Mauro Damino, Managing Partner, Latin and South America

As part of the expansion, Mauro Damino joins Maynards as Managing Partner – Mexico and Latin America, and Pablo Kantarovsky joins Maynards as President of Maynards Industries Mexico S de RL de CV. Together, they will lead Maynards' continued development and operations throughout the region.

Located in Apodaca, Nuevo León, Maynards Mexico expands the company's global infrastructure and provides manufacturers and corporations throughout the region with direct access to Maynards' worldwide resources, industry expertise, international buyer relationships and extensive experience managing complex industrial asset projects.

Maynards works extensively with large, multi-divisional and multinational corporations, providing comprehensive asset management services across a broad range of industries and geographic markets.

"Mexico is one of the world's most important manufacturing markets and an important component of Maynards' continued global growth," said Taso Sofikitis, CEO of Maynards Industries. "Establishing a permanent presence in Mexico strengthens our ability to serve both Mexican manufacturers and multinational corporations throughout Mexico and Latin America, supported by the resources and market reach of our global organization. Mauro and Pablo bring extensive industry and regional experience to Maynards and will play important roles in expanding our capabilities throughout the region."

Maynards Mexico will provide a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Asset valuations and strategic advisory

Industrial auctions, negotiated sales and other asset disposition methodologies

Product model change and production-line disposition programs

Partial and complete plant closure programs

Project management and execution

"Maynards Mexico adds an important component to our global infrastructure of 15 offices strategically located around the world," said Robert C. Levy, President of Global Strategies, Maynards Industries. "It strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive industrial auction and asset management services to large, multi-divisional and multinational corporations while connecting our clients throughout Mexico and Latin America with Maynards' resources, industry expertise and buyer markets worldwide."

Maynards has decades of experience conducting industrial auctions and managing complex capital asset projects globally. Supported by its network of offices, industry specialists and extensive international buyer relationships, the company manages projects ranging from individual machinery and production lines to product model changes, major facility transitions and complete manufacturing plant closures.

"Joining Maynards represents an exciting opportunity to build upon the relationships, market knowledge and industrial experience we have developed throughout Mexico and Latin America," said Mauro Damino, Managing Partner – Mexico and Latin America, Maynards Industries. "Maynards' global resources, auction capabilities and international market reach provide an exceptional platform to serve companies throughout the region and connect their capital asset requirements with markets around the world."

The establishment of Maynards Mexico brings those capabilities directly to one of the world's most significant manufacturing regions, providing clients with experienced resources on the ground while maintaining direct connectivity to Maynards' global organization.

"Maynards Mexico represents much more than the opening of another office," said Pablo Kantarovsky, President of Maynards Industries Mexico S de RL de CV. "We are establishing a permanent organization with the people, experience and resources to work directly with companies throughout Mexico and Latin America. Our clients will have local and regional support backed by Maynards' global industrial expertise, international market reach and decades of experience executing complex asset projects."

Mexico plays an increasingly important role in the global manufacturing economy, with extensive operations across automotive and transportation, aerospace, metalworking, consumer products, energy and other industrial sectors. The new operation positions Maynards to provide comprehensive asset management and disposition services to both domestic manufacturers and multinational corporations throughout the region.

The launch of Maynards Mexico represents a further expansion of Maynards' global industrial auction and asset management platform and establishes a strong foundation for continued growth throughout Mexico and Latin America.

ABOUT MAYNARDS INDUSTRIES

Maynards Industries is a global industrial auction and asset management company providing auction, valuation, asset disposition, financing, capital solutions and related services to major corporations worldwide. Through its network of 15 strategically located offices, industry specialists and extensive international buyer relationships, Maynards manages projects ranging from individual production assets and production lines to product model changes and complete manufacturing plant closures.

Maynards combines decades of industrial auction experience, specialized industry knowledge, global market connectivity and execution capabilities to recognize and maximize the value of its clients' capital assets.

ABOUT MAYNARDS INDUSTRIES MEXICO S DE RL DE CV

Maynards Industries Mexico helps corporations, financial institutions, investors and asset owners navigate complex capital asset situations throughout Mexico and Latin America. From valuations and strategic advisory to auctions, negotiated sales, liquidations, asset recovery and complete project execution, the company transforms underutilized, surplus or distressed assets into measurable value. By combining experienced local leadership with Maynards' global expertise, international buyer network and worldwide market reach, Maynards Mexico delivers clear strategies and dependable execution for business transformations, restructurings, facility closures, relocations and other critical asset events.

MEXICO OFFICE

Maynards Industries Mexico S de RL de CV

Av. Del Parque 210

Apodaca, Nuevo León, Mexico

Mauro Damino

Managing Partner – Mexico and Latin America

Maynards Industries

Phone: (248) 569-9781

Email: [email protected]

Pablo Kantarovsky

President

Maynards Industries Mexico S de RL de CV

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Maynards Industries