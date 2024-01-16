Mayo Clinic Diet Announces the Beta Launch of Mayo Clinic Diet Medical Weight Loss Rx Program

New Research Finds that Combining Weight Loss Medication with Lifestyle Modification like Mayo Clinic Diet is 3x More Effective

ROCHESTER, Minn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mayo Clinic Diet today announced a new clinical weight loss solution designed to support people living with obesity. The Mayo Clinic Diet Medical Weight Loss Rx program provides valuable clinical support to ensure that patients have every opportunity for weight loss success, which includes access to weight-loss medications via video visits with board-certified clinicians from the Amwell Medical Group. The expertise of the world-leading Mayo Clinic Diet team and platform, combined with access to weight-loss medications for those who need it—can help members achieve lifelong weight management while building sustainable healthy habits.

The Mayo Clinic Diet Medical Weight Loss Rx Program, which is available in beta form to qualifying members, is designed to give these members the tools, education, trackers, and meal plans designed specifically for those on weight loss medications. The program also includes content and assistance in mitigating weight loss medication side effects.

"With this new program, Mayo Clinic Diet is now offering a complete clinical weight management solution," said Andres J. Acosta, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Advisor to Mayo Clinic Diet who specializes in the research of obesity. "It provides valuable clinical support to ensure that patients use weight-loss medications effectively so they have every opportunity for weight-loss success. Dr. Acosta has conducted many studies to help improve the lives of people with obesity. His most recent research found that combining weight loss medication with lifestyle modification improves weight loss 3x more than online weight loss alone.

Recognized as a best diet program for several years in a row by US News and World Report, the Mayo Clinic Diet Medical Weight Loss Rx program features a number of benefits including:

1:1 video visits with board-certified clinicians from Amwell

Weight-loss medication prescription and refills, if clinically appropriate

Lab test to confirm suitability for medication

Help submitting insurance forms for prescriptions

Clinical monitoring to ensure members stay on track

A 24-week support program tailored for members taking weight-loss medications

The exclusive ebook The Mayo Clinic Diet: Weight-Loss Medications Edition

Choice of 6 meal plans including one specially designed for those on weight-loss medications

Tools to track progress and log your meals, exercise, measurements, and body weight

Access to the unparalleled educational content and expertise of the Mayo Clinic.

NEW Mayo Clinic Diet 2024 Weight Loss Group Coaching Series.

"Mayo Clinic Diet now offers three specially curated programs," says Dr. Acosta. "Our flagship award-winning online diet program, an Rx companion program for those members currently using weight-loss medication, and the Medical Weight Loss Rx program launching today for new members looking for weight loss medication options."

The Mayo Clinic Diet is based on the #1 New York Times best-selling book and online program that consistently ranks as a U.S. News & World Report 'Best Diet.'

To learn more about the New Mayo Clinic Diet and take Mayo Clinic Diet's Personalized Plan Assessment, visit: https://diet.mayoclinic.org/us/

*Clinical care provided by the Amwell Medical Group® under the Amwell Healthy Weight Solution framework designed exclusively for Mayo Clinic Diet.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and provides compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

About Digital Wellness

For over 15 years, the accredited professional healthcare experts at Digital Wellness have delivered exceptional outcomes to both consumers and enterprise, establishing Digital Wellness as one of the most published, respected and empowering health platforms in the world.

Founded by Scott Penn, and reinforced by collaborations with the Mayo Clinic and other quality institutions, Digital Wellness has a strong history of investing in health and wellness research and innovations.

In addition to powering the New Mayo Clinic Diet, Digital Wellness works with pharmaceutical companies, corporations, and the government to provide chronic disease management programs.

About Amwell

Amwell provides a leading hybrid care enablement platform in the United States and globally, connecting and enabling providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver greater access to more affordable, higher quality care. Amwell believes that hybrid care delivery will transform healthcare. The Company offers a single, comprehensive platform to support all digital health needs from urgent to acute and post-acute care, as well as chronic care management and healthy living. With nearly two decades of experience, Amwell powers the digital care of more than 55 health plans, which collectively represent more than 90 million covered lives, and many of the nation's largest health systems, representing over 2,000 hospitals, have access to Amwell solutions. For more information, please visit https://business.amwell.com/.

American Well, Amwell, Converge, SilverCloud and Carepoints are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Mayo Clinic Diet

The New Mayo Clinic Diet is the only weight loss program that features a comprehensive, whole-health menu program developed and approved by Mayo Clinic. It features flexible meal plans that fit into any lifestyle as well as easy-to-prepare recipes. The New Mayo Clinic Diet has been designed to help participants make lasting, meaningful changes to their behavior so they can lead a healthier life.

