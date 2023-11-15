Mayo Clinic Diet Launches Rx Companion Program

Developed for those on a weight-loss medication journey; ensuring sustainable, healthy weight loss success.

ROCHESTER, Minn., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Mayo Clinic Diet's mission to support communities and individuals wherever they are on their wellness journey, Mayo Clinic Diet has launched a new Rx Companion program. This program is built for those on a weight-loss medication journey—or have access to the clinical care/prescriptions they require—but who need a scientifically-backed platform to ensure sustainable, healthy weight loss success. Now, patients can access a specially designed digital program with the tools, education, and support needed to help manage side effects and ensure lifelong weight management.

"Weight loss medications can be a good tool for weight loss, but should be accompanied with lifestyle and diet behavior change programs like the Mayo Clinic Diet," noted Andres J. Acosta, M.D., Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic Gastroenterologist who specializes in the research of obesity. "Lifestyle changes are essential to prevent regain when weight-loss medications are discontinued. All of the breakthrough weight-loss medications available today were evaluated in studies that had important lifestyle components."

From 2019 to 2022, the number of prescriptions for new drugs used for weight loss increased over 600% (source: KFF Analysis). Many Americans still struggle, however, with maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and research shows that medication alone may not lead to sustainable weight loss outcomes.

Digital lifestyle interventions like Mayo Clinic Diet deliver clinically significant weight when paired with weight-loss medications. Additionally, according to a recent Mayo Clinic Diet study, 69% of members surveyed saw improvements in health conditions along with their weight loss. "It's important to be mindful of health and nutrition when thinking about weight loss," Acosta added. "Our members are seeing healthy non-scale victories in their journey."

One Mayo Clinic Diet member, Donna Cooper, commented on the combined success of her weight loss along with improved health markers. "I chose this program because it was the best medically-sound plan to coincide with taking weight loss medications," she explained. "When my doctor told me I was prediabetic, I knew I needed to do something. After being on the plan, I am no longer prediabetic," she said happily. "My A1C dropped to normal range, and my doctor said all my results are at optimum function levels. These are the best blood test results I have had in 10 years. I'm so happy."

To complement the launch of the Rx Companion Program, Mayo Clinic Press has published a special edition of their bestselling Mayo Clinic Diet book. Distributed by Two Rivers, The Mayo Clinic Diet: Weight-Loss Medications Edition combines the practical, no-nonsense approach of the time-tested Mayo Clinic eating plan with brand-new information on the safe and effective use of prescription weight-loss medications. It is designed to support people who are using prescription medications to lose weight and who want to make lasting lifestyle changes.

The Mayo Clinic Diet is the only weight loss program that features a comprehensive, whole-health menu that is supported by the worldwide leader in healthcare. It reflects the latest advances in dietary research and provides new tools to make following its simple steps even more effortless. Members can choose from flexible meal plans that include Vegetarian, Mediterranean, High Protein, and a new Healthy Keto program. The program—built on an all-new digital platform from Digital Wellness—has tools and trackers to help members lose 3x more weight. The program also includes a Habit Optimizer and a private Facebook group where members can connect and support each other. Additionally, the program can also be used with other resources, such as Mayo Clinic Press' Cook Smart Eat Well cookbook.

The diet is based on the #1 New York Times best-selling book and online program that consistently ranks as a U.S. News & World Report 'Best Diet.'

To learn more about the New Mayo Clinic Diet, and to sign up for the program, visit:

https://diet.mayoclinic.org/us/

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and provides compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

About Digital Wellness

For over 15 years, the accredited professional healthcare experts at Digital Wellness have delivered exceptional outcomes to both consumers and enterprise, establishing Digital Wellness as one of the most published, respected and empowering health platforms in the world.

Founded by Scott Penn, and reinforced by collaborations with the Mayo Clinic and other quality institutions, Digital Wellness has a strong history of investing in health and wellness research and innovations.

In addition to powering the New Mayo Clinic Diet, Digital Wellness works with pharmaceutical companies, corporations, and the government to provide chronic disease management programs.

About Mayo Clinic Diet

The New Mayo Clinic Diet is the only weight loss program that features a comprehensive, whole-health menu program developed and approved by Mayo Clinic. It features flexible meal plans that fit into any lifestyle as well as easy-to-prepare recipes. The New Mayo Clinic Diet has been designed to help participants make lasting, meaningful changes to their behavior so they can lead a healthier life.

