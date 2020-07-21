Mayor and AARP Launch "Philadelphia: An Age-Friendly, Livable City for All"

PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Kenney, AARP officials and leading community groups tomorrow will launch Philadelphia: An Age-Friendly, Livable City for All, which details a long-term vision to improve housing, transportation, and green spaces throughout the city for residents of all ages.

This report reflects a collaboration between the Mayor's Commission on Aging and AARP Pennsylvania's Livable Communities Network, comprised of representatives from over 57 community-based organizations and city departments.

It focuses on three key elements to making Philadelphia a more age-friendly, livable community:

Affordable housing options including but not limited to: increasing efforts to provide property tax relief; expanding affordable housing units; and increasing the diversity of new and existing housing. Safe, affordable and accessible transportation options including but not limited to: improving traffic safety to achieve Philadelphia's VisionZero initiative; implementing Complete Streets policy to ensure safer access for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists; and ensuring public transportation is safe, affordable, reliable and accessible. Outdoor spaces and building improvement options including but not limited to: creating additional green spaces in underserved neighborhoods; ensuring accessibility of parks and trails; and improving amenities in outdoor spaces.

WHAT: Debut of "Philadelphia: An Age-Friendly, Livable City for All"



WHEN: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 │ 10:00am – 10:45am



WHERE: Online via webinar. Please register in advance.



WHO: Confirmed speakers include:

Mayor Jim Kenney

Nora Dowd Eisenhower, Executive Director, Mayor's Commission on Aging

Kendra Brooks, City Councilmember At-Large

Bill Johnston-Walsh, State Director, AARP Pennsylvania

Bill Armbruster, Livable Communities Advisor, AARP

Maria Gonzalez, President, HACE

Sarah Clark Stuart, Executive Director, Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia

Shalimar Thomas, Executive Director, North Broad Street Renaissance

About AARP: AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more about AARP in Pennsylvania, visit www.aarp.org/pa or follow @AARPPA on social media.

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania

Related Links

http://www.aarp.org

