Mayor Johnson & World Business Chicago Announce 2024 Chicago Venture Summit Future-of-Food

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, in partnership with World Business Chicago, announces the return of the Chicago Venture Summit Future-of-Food. As the leading hub for food production in the nation, Chicago boasts a thriving ecosystem encompassing traditional food giants, innovative startups, ingredient pioneers, and unparalleled talent. The event, scheduled for May 23, 2024, will be held at 167 Green Street, bringing together visionary entrepreneurs, savvy investors, and industry leaders at the forefront of technology-driven transformations shaping the food industry's future.

"On behalf of the residents of our great city and its vibrant business community, I look forward to the 2024 convening of the Chicago Venture Summit, Future of Food," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "Chicago stands as a trailblazing force in food innovation, and we invite startups, investors, and companies from across the globe to join us at the Chicago Venture Summit to witness the remarkable advancements taking place in food production and innovation. Here, too, you'll see our unwavering commitment to Chicago leading the charge in cultivating and sustaining an inclusive environment for entrepreneurship and ensuring equitable access to venture capital opportunities, especially for startups founded by women and people of color."

The Chicago Venture Summit reaches a significant milestone in 2024 as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. This highly regarded event, known for its connecting of local founders and investors, attracts national and global sector leaders eager to tap into the region's thriving startup ecosystem. Organized by World Business Chicago, the Chicago Venture Summit stands as one of the region's flagship innovation and venture programs. In 2023, the summit achieved record-breaking success by hosting two unique sector events – "Future-of-Food" and "Future-of-Climate Tech," each drawing more than 2000 attendees, including startup founders, Fortune 500 executives, sector innovators, and investors.

"I'm immensely proud of the World Business Chicago team leading this effort," said Michael Fassnacht, President & CEO, World Business Chicago. "Chicagoland's food sector continues to be one of the region's most competitive and growing industries. The depth and breadth of the sector are world-class. Here we have big food giants coexisting with amazing startups, an increasing number of them founded by women and people of color. Our region boasts an active and engaged investor community, a vibrant culinary scene, and some of the best urban farms in America. For all these reasons and more, the Chicago Venture Summit enjoys the reputation and following as one of the premiere venture summits in the country."

Chicago Venture Summit Future-of-Food 2023 featured a full week of programming around food innovation, with 8 unique events during the week of the summit, including an opening reception with over 500 guests, including sector innovators, corporates, founders, and more. The summit itself featured a startup portfolio containing over 160 founders, 60% of which are underrepresented founders.

"As the seventh generation to live on our farm, my life's work is to both to grow food and to drive industry growth in our region" said Matt Kellogg, Chairman of the Kendall County Board. Kendall County is a founding member of the Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership, the regional collective led by World Business Chicago. "Chicagoland is positioned to continue to be one of the world's most important economic regions and will continue to provide the highest quality food and innovative products to consumers across the nation."

The Chicago Venture Summit returns to the vibrant 167 Green in Chicago's Fulton Market District, marking its sixth consecutive year at this iconic venue. Spanning an impressive 640,000 square feet, this office building, developed by Shapack Partners and Focus, and owned in partnership with Walton Street Capital, stands as a testament to both its strategic location and innovative design. Notably, CCC Information Services, Foxtrot, and a host of other forward-thinking companies have chosen 167 Green as their headquarters. They join the ranks of industry leaders like Kroll and WeWork, solidifying this building's reputation as a hub for innovation in the Fulton Market District. Featuring one of Chicago's largest town hall spaces, a rooftop terrace, sitting room, game room, and gym, 167 Green offers a dynamic and collaborative environment for businesses of all sizes.

You can learn more about the Chicago Venture Summit Future-of-Food 2024 at www.ChicagoVentureSummit.com . Registration for this invite-only investor and startup conference will open in the coming weeks.

