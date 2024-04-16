Philip B. Clement Named President & CEO, World Business Chicago

CHICAGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Brandon Johnson and World Business Chicago Vice-Chair Charles Smith announce that Philip B. Clement has been tapped to serve as president and CEO of World Business Chicago.

Bringing a wealth of experience in global brand management, strategic partnerships, and fostering entrepreneurial ecosystems, Clement's diverse background positions him as an ideal candidate to steer World Business Chicago's mission of driving inclusive economic growth and prosperity. With a proven track record of driving innovation and equity across various industries, Clement is poised to leverage his expertise to propel the agency's initiatives forward.

"Philip B. Clement is an exceptional leader with a remarkable track record of driving growth, fostering innovation, and championing inclusivity," stated Mayor Johnson. "With his extensive experience and deep understanding of both local and global economic landscapes, Philip brings a unique perspective that will undoubtedly propel World Business Chicago forward. His commitment to authenticity, sustainability, and diversity will ensure that our city's economic development efforts are equitable and impactful for all Chicagoans."

Prior to joining World Business Chicago, Clement served as Global Chief Marketing Officer at Johnson Controls, a company with 105,000 employees in over 120 countries and $26 billion in annual revenue. Previously he spent 12 years as Global Chief Marketing Officer for Aon, and before that launched a number of tech companies and his own consultancy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Philip B. Clement as the new President and CEO of World Business Chicago," said Charles Smith, Vice Chair, World Business Chicago. "His proven leadership, strategic vision, and commitment to inclusive economic development make him the ideal candidate to lead our organization as we work to drive growth, attract investment, and promote Chicago as a global business destination."

Clement's diverse career spans corporate leadership, high-tech entrepreneurship environmental advocacy, and community engagement. Serving on the board of the University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy showcases his commitment to shaping policy discourse and academic excellence. He has served as an adjunct professor and lecturer at DePaul University and the University of Chicago, respectively, imparting expertise in innovation, technology, and leadership. His active involvement in community boards, such as the Midwest Sustainability Network, The Goodman Theatre, and the Chicago International Film Festival, highlights his dedication to environmental stewardship and cultural enrichment. With a distinguished educational background from the University of Chicago and a strong commitment to environmental advocacy, Clement's varied experiences will help him master the agency's work driving inclusive economic development and promoting Chicago as a leading global city.

"I am honored to join World Business Chicago and lead efforts to support inclusive economic development and drive growth in Chicago and the region," said Philip B. Clement. "I am excited to work collaboratively with Mayor Johnson, Vice-Chair Charles Smith, the board of directors, and the entire team to build on the region's strengths and create new and equitable opportunities for businesses and residents alike."

REAL-TIME REACTIONS TO TODAY'S ANNOUNCEMENT:

"Phil Clement will be a fantastic leader for World Business Chicago. I have seen how much his talent and dedication have benefited the University of Chicago, drawing on his commitment to fact-based policy and deep grounding in the Chicago community, combined with his global reach and eminence. He has a rare combination of business acumen and policy experience, and is an extremely effective advisor, communicator, and connector. He will be a major asset to the Chicago community as well as to WBC in this role." —Katherine Baicker, Provost, University of Chicago

World Business Chicago plays a critical role in Chicago's continued growth and vitality at a time of both challenges and opportunities. Phil brings an outstanding background in business, including working with global companies on cutting edge technologies, and is well suited to drive new growth to what already is a world-class city. —Michael O'Grady, Northern Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

"With a career distinguished by unwavering dedication to community and civic engagement, Phil Clement's appointment as President & CEO of World Business Chicago represents a momentous occasion for our city. Chicago is a city of unparalleled stories. By tapping into the rich tapestry of narratives that define Chicago, Phil will spearhead WBC's role in cultivating diverse business opportunities and strategic partnerships and in cementing Chicago's status as a thriving hub of creativity, innovation, and collaboration on the world stage."—Vivian Teng, Managing Director, Chicago International Film Festival

World Business Chicago (WBC) is the leading force behind Chicago's economic development, serving as the city's premier public-private non-profit partnership. With a mission to drive inclusive growth and prosperity, WBC spearheads initiatives to attract global investment, support business expansion, and promote Chicago as a premier destination for international businesses. Through strategic pillars focused on sectoral strength, inclusive innovation, infrastructure enhancement, and balanced growth strategies, WBC fosters collaboration among industry, startups, universities, and investors to create a thriving ecosystem that benefits all Chicagoans. By championing quality of life enhancements, promoting Chicago's positive narrative globally, and leveraging international relationships, WBC positions Chicago as a dynamic global city ripe for investment and sustainable growth, ensuring a prosperous future for all its residents and stakeholders.

