Mayor Johnston Kicks Off Annual Citywide Culinary Celebration

Over 330 restaurants are participating in Denver Restaurant Week presented by OpenTable, highlighting the Mile High City's award-winning culinary community.

DENVER, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Denver's Denver Restaurant Week Presented by OpenTable kicks off its 22nd year of amazing restaurant experiences at unbeatable price points today. The program runs Friday, March 6 through Sunday, March 15. The 10-day, two-weekend event includes over 330 participating restaurants across the Denver metro area representing dozens of cuisine types and price points.

Denver Restaurant Week Logo

Participating restaurants selected a $25, $35, $45 or $55 price per person for their menu for a multi-course dining experience offering the perfect fit for every appetite. All participating restaurants are listed on DenverRestaurantWeek.com. Thanks to OpenTable, diners can make reservations directly on the Denver Restaurant Week website. Diners are also encouraged to create an account on DenverRestaurantWeek.com. and favorite restaurants that pique their interest.

Today, Mayor Mike Johnston sat down with Chris Donato, owner of Champagne Tiger, to discuss the importance of Denver Restaurant Week and what it means for their business. Please click here to download the video news release courtesy of Visit Denver.

Denver Restaurant Week was created in 2005 to highlight Denver's growing culinary offerings over a traditionally slow time of year for restaurants. The program also aimed to improve the reputation of Denver's culinary scene with locals and visitors. In its inaugural year, 83 restaurants participated in the program. Since then, Denver Restaurant Week has grown to highlight Denver as a culinary destination with multiple James Beard Award-winning chefs and MICHELIN Guide-recognized restaurants taking advantage of the special event.

With participating restaurants across the Denver Metro area, diners are encouraged to explore new neighborhoods outside of their regular routine. Denver Restaurant Week is also the perfect time to revisit some of the classic Denver favorites.

Visit Denver's Denver Restaurant Week is presented by OpenTable and would not be possible without the generous support of the sponsors including: Swire Coca-Cola, Blue Moon, Uber Eats, Don Fulano Tequila, High Noon, La Marca, Lucky One Lemonade, Orin Swift Cellars, Rombauer Vineyards, Colorado Restaurant Association-Mile High Chapter, Downtown Denver Partnership and media sponsors 5280 Magazine, CBS Colorado and Westword.

To learn more and book a reservation, visit DenverRestaurantWeek.com.

About Visit Denver, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 117 years of promoting the Mile High City, Visit Denver is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 37.1 million visitors in 2024, generating $10.3 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver at Visit Denver or Tourism Pays Denver. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

