Mayor Levine Cava, Royal Caribbean Group, and partners celebrate groundbreaking of new Cruise Terminal G at PortMiami

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, PortMiami Director and CEO Hydi Webb, and Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Jason Liberty led a groundbreaking ceremony for the future new Cruise Terminal G at PortMiami.

Delivered by Lemartec-NV2A Joint Venture, in partnership with Perez & Perez Architects & Planners, the project involves the design-build delivery of a state-of-the-art cruise terminal for Royal Caribbean Group designed to meet LEED certification and the capacity to accommodate up to 7,000 passengers. The new terminal will include a multi-level parking garage, an intermodal facility, and other critical infrastructure to support large cruise ships such as the Icon-class vessels.

"This world-class facility will enhance Miami-Dade County's skyline while marking another milestone in PortMiami's evolution. Our modern terminals are transforming how we do business and move people, delivering greater efficiency through innovative technology." - Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

With a total investment of $345 million, this world-class complex will be dedicated to Royal Caribbean Group while maintaining multi-vessel functionality. Designed as a single-berth terminal, it will enable efficient embarkation and disembarkation through the integration of the latest advancements in cruise terminal construction, energy efficiency, and a unique user experience.

"Cruise Terminal G represents a major investment in Miami's future. Built with advanced technology and sustainable design, this new facility will deliver a smarter, faster, more seamless experience for guests sailing with our industry-leading brands: Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. It reflects what matters most to us: innovation, collaboration, and delivering the world's best vacations responsibly – while creating jobs and supporting the local economy for years to come." - Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Jason Liberty.

Beyond enhancing Miami's leadership in the global cruise industry, the new terminal's iconic architecture will contribute to the evolving skyline of PortMiami and align with the growing trend of landmark waterfront structures that connect the city and the sea. The project adds significant value to the PortMiami's existing terminal infrastructure and delivers a product that strengthens Miami's position as the Cruise Capital of the World.

The future Cruise Terminal G is slated for completion in late 2027.

"Cruise Terminal G will be a world-class gateway to the sea, creating jobs and driving economic growth. This iconic addition to PortMiami secures Miami's place as the Cruise Capital of the World® for generations to come."

Funding for the new Terminal G at PortMiami is provided through a partnership between Miami-Dade County and Royal Caribbean Group. The new Terminal G focuses on delivering a more streamlined and seamless experience for cruise passengers. The investment strengthens Miami's position as a global cruise leader and helps maintain its economic significance. The project is a strategic investment to meet future demand and accommodate new generations of cruise ships.

About PortMiami

PortMiami is recognized as the Cruise Capital of the World® and Cargo Gateway of the Americas. The port is among Miami-Dade County's largest economic engines, contributing $61 billion annually to the local economy and supporting more than 340,000 jobs. For more information, please visit www.portmiami.biz.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is a vacation industry leader with a global fleet of 69 ships across its five brands traveling to all seven continents. With a mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly, Royal Caribbean Group serves millions of guests each year through its portfolio of best-in-class brands, including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea; and an expanding portfolio of land-based vacation experiences through Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club collection. The company also owns a 50% joint venture interest in TUI Cruises, which operates partner brands Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. With a rich history of innovating, Royal Caribbean Group continually delivers exciting new products and guest experiences that help shape the future of leisure travel. Learn more at royalcaribbeangroup.com or rclinvestor.com.

About Lemartec-NV2A Joint Venture

The Lemartec-NV2A Joint Venture brings together leading experts in aviation and port infrastructure, united by a shared commitment to local economic growth, diversity, and community impact. Through strong partnerships with Miami-Dade SBEs and trusted subcontractors, we drive inclusion and opportunity. With a proven track record in both aviation and seaport development, we offer a unique, integrated perspective that drives efficiency, resilience, and lasting value. Our work supports not only mobility but the economic vitality of the region-connecting people, goods, and opportunities.

