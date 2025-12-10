Royal Caribbean Declares Dividend and Announces New $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per common share payable on January 14, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 26, 2025.

The company also announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the repurchase of up to $2 billion of the company's common stock.

"With the completion of the prior $1 billion share repurchase program and the retirement of 3.5 million shares, we have returned $1.9 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases since July 2024" said Naftali Holtz, chief financial officer, Royal Caribbean Group. "Our strong financial position and investment grade balance sheet allow us to introduce a new $2 billion share repurchase program. By doing that, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering long term shareholder value through the execution of our strategic growth priorities and capital return to shareholders."

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is a vacation industry leader with a global fleet of 69 ships across its five brands traveling to all seven continents. With a mission to deliver the best vacations responsibly, Royal Caribbean Group serves millions of guests each year through its portfolio of best-in-class brands, including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea; and an expanding portfolio of land-based vacation experiences through Perfect Day at CocoCay and Royal Beach Club collection. The company also owns 50% of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. With a rich history of innovating, Royal Caribbean Group continually delivers exciting new products and guest experiences that help shape the future of leisure travel. Learn more at royalcaribbeangroup.com or rclinvestor.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This press release and related comments by management includes "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to expected dividend payments and the execution of share repurchases. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations, are based on judgments, are inherently uncertain and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. More information about factors that could affect our operating results is included under the caption "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as well as our other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at www.rclinvestor.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

