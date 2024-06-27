Mayor Mike Johnston Launches Country's First City-Led Conference Focused on Using AI Technology to Solve Hard Social Problems

DENVER, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayor Mike Johnston today announced the first major city-led convening of the artificial intelligence (AI) community focused on how to use artificial intelligence for good. The inaugural DenAI Summit is set to take place Sept. 19 – 20, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center.

The DenAI Summit will convene public and private sector leaders from around the world to explore new ways to use AI to solve hard social problems. Every year, the Summit will focus on a specific issue that cities across the world are struggling with and how AI technology can be used responsibly to accelerate social impact. In its first year, DenAI will focus on affordability, specifically finding creative ways in which AI technology can be used to help make cities more affordable for the people who live, work, and serve the city. The Summit will also feature a Hackathon where thought leaders, engineers, and students will pitch their innovative AI-based solutions to address affordability.

"At every stage, new innovations have changed the way we do business. Change brings opportunity for us to find new solutions to problems cities have long struggled to solve," said Mayor Mike Johnston. "We know that AI can be exactly that type of disruptive change, and we are committed to partnering to harness that innovation for good. We want Denver to be a hub for responsible AI technology that is focused on how these technologies can help make cities around the world more affordable, safe, and vibrant."

The convening will highlight Denver and Colorado's homegrown tech innovators, many of whom are national and international leaders in the AI community. Positioning Denver as an emerging hub for AI technology, this conference is designed to be the first city-led convening to lay a responsible path forward for how governments, technology innovators, and academia can partner together to use AI technology to solve hard social problems while still providing the necessary guardrails to avoid discriminatory impact.

The DenAI Summit will also focus on the potential of AI to:

Improve outcomes for residents by streamlining city processes and directing resources more efficiently

Create new opportunities through innovative applications of the technology

Promote the use of AI to responsibly solve pressing issues in Denver

"With the level of commitment and expertise in the city's Technology Services, combined with Colorado's strong tech sector, we have a unique opportunity to attack civic issues with innovation," said Suma Nallapati, Denver's Chief Information Officer. "I am excited to be part of Mayor Mike Johnston's vision for our city: a future fueled by the responsible and ethical use of Artificial Intelligence."

The DenAI Summit will take place the same week as Denver Startup Week. "The collaboration between the DenAI Summit and Denver Startup Week underscores Denver's position as the innovative hub of the Rocky Mountain West," said Mayor Johnston.

The DenAI Summit organization partners include the City and County of Denver, VISIT DENVER, Colorado Technology Association, and the DenAI Summit Advisory Committee.

For more information and to register for the DenAI Summit, visit www.DenAISummit.com.

