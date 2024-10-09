Mayor Parris Champions Net-Zero Emissions at the Annual STS Forum

During the Action for Net-Zero Emissions panel on October 6, 2024, Mayor Parris participated in discussions that delved into the strategies needed to develop near-and long-term pathways for decarbonization and carbon-free energy, emphasizing the need for global cooperation.

"The principles of democratization, decarbonization, and decentralization are not just our roadmap; they are directives that can guide global energy practices," said Mayor Parris. "Lancaster's journey to net-zero is a testament to what's possible when communities embrace change, challenge norms, and champion sustainability. Together, let's reimagine energy, rethink our impact, and reshape the world."

Established in 2004, the STS Forum brings together scientists and global leaders in the fields of politics, business, and academia to discuss the future of science, technology, and civilization. Mayor Parris participated in the panel alongside Tatsuya Terazawa, Chairman and CEO of The Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ), Laurence Piketty, Deputy Chairman, French Alternative Energies & Atomic Energy Commission, France (CEA), and Satoshi Konishi, Co-Founder, Representative Director, CEO and Chief Fusioneer of Kyoto Fusioneering Ltd., Japan.

Lex Heslin, CEO at Enso Infrastructure, LLC, added that "It's an honor to be speaking alongside the heads of NREL, BlackRock, and advisors to Japan's Ministry of Finance at the STS forum in Kyoto, at the same location where the Kyoto Protocol was agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions. I'm looking forward to hearing Mayor Parris' vision for the evolution of Lancaster beyond net zero."

About The City of Lancaster

Lancaster is a diverse community of nearly 170,000, leading the future through science, technology, art, culture, and collaboration. Home to astronauts, rocket scientists, families, and innovative businesses large and small, we are leading the USA with innovation. Combined with spectacular landscapes and clean air, Lancaster has the confidence, expertise, spirit, and imagination to transform tomorrow. We are: Creating a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cityoflancasterca.gov .

The City of Lancaster, California, was the first United States city to embrace hydrogen power, earning the moniker of the "First Hydrogen City." The City has engaged in numerous formal partnerships and agreements to harness the potential of clean hydrogen. Lancaster is jumpstarting hydrogen adoption throughout the Antelope Valley and southern California.

[email protected]

