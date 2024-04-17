Mayorga Coffee's Eduardo Choza Named #1 Coffee Roaster in the United States

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayorga Coffee is proud to announce that Eduardo Choza, the company's Director of Coffee, has been crowned the United States Coffee Roasting Champion at the National Coffee Roasters Competition sanctioned by the Specialty Coffee Association, this is the most prestigious coffee competition in the coffee industry, bringing together the nation's elite coffee talent.

Eduardo Choza, United States Coffee Roasting Champion Eduardo Choza, Roasting at the US Coffee Championships

Following a strong performance in the regionals, Eduardo advanced to the national finals where he beat out 16 finalists for the top spot. Eduardo will now represent the United States coffee industry in Copenhagen at the World Coffee Championships this June.

As the Director of Coffee for Mayorga and a certified Q Grader, Choza has been instrumental in the coffee education for Mayorga staff as well as a vocal representative for issues pertaining to the Latin American community in the specialty coffee industry.

"My name might be on the award," states Choza, "but it has everybody's name on there with me, from the staff at Mayorga to the producers whose coffee we love, roast, and work with, to all the cultura Latina that cheers for us and roots us on."

Mayorga Coffee is a Latin American, family-owned and operated company based in the Washington D.C. area. The company was founded in 1997 and built on a people-first business model that empowers organic farmers and consumers by establishing long-term, direct relationships that eliminate inefficiencies and guarantee fair pricing for producers and consumers.

For more information about Mayorga Coffee, visit their website at www.mayorgacoffee.com .

