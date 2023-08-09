Maypharm Launches SEDY FILL, a hyaluronic acid body filler

Maypharm

09 Aug, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maypharm has launched SEDY FILL, a hyaluronic acid body filler maximized in effect to guarantee customer satisfaction. SEDY FILL is an injectable dermal filler designed for non-surgical correction of body shape. The uniqueness of its product composition lies in the presence of cross-linked hyaluronic acid produced by innovative HENM technology.

A wide range of hyaluronic acid body fillers exist in the market, giving doctors and patients the ability to fully customize according to need or preference.

SEDY FILL has become one of the most preferred and widely used synthetic fillers in the world despite all the products available on the market. The reason is that SEDY FILL has been improved over time to enhance the breasts and buttocks, even with implants, fat grafting, and other injectable fillers.

SEDY FILL is now being sold to more than 30 countries across the globe and is consistently chosen as the best option to enhance beauty.

* Features

  • Strong viscosity and cohesiveness, providing resistance to migration    
  • Optimal gel strength that can be adjusted according to the patient's needs
  • Excellent malleability, making it easier to handle and mold during the procedure    

* Scope

  • Correction of breast shape and size
  • Replenishment of buttock volume
  • Leg asymmetry correction

SEDY FILL's patented HA technology is the only technology currently that creates a semi-solid state gel, which provides long-lasting effectiveness and improved product safety since a pure HA gel that is produced can be easily removed as needed without any residue.

SEDY FILL has also been proven to last. A single application of SEDY FILL remains effective for 12-15 months on average and up to 2 years with delicate care.

SEDY  FILL can be completely removed with a hyaluronidase injection. While it can withstand the naturally occurring hyaluronidase in the body for a long-lasting effect, any gel remaining in the soft tissue may easily be dissolved by injecting hyaluronidase directly into the desired area.

SEDY FILL's technology has overcome the stability and solubility issues that arise when the cross-linking rate is increased to create a safer and more easily removable product. SEDY FILL retains 100% of the cross-linked HA and is a highly hydrophilic product with a stable particle structure.

For further details, please contact us at [email protected] or visit our website, https://www.may-pharm.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2182367/SEDY_FILL.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2182368/SEDY_FILL.jpg

Le combleur Hyalmass de Maypharm, doté de la technologie hybride, a obtenu le marquage CE et sera commercialisé en Europe et en Amérique

