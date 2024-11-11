Maytag Brand Introduces the Power to Grill All Year with New Indoor Grill Mode Range. No backyard? No problem.

The New Maytag® Range with Grill Mode helps consumers experience grilling in the kitchen

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maytag introduced its powerhouse 30-Inch Wide Range with Grill Mode . Regardless of the lack of space, inclement weather, or even knowledge and skill, the Maytag® Range with Grill Mode offers a solution for those who want the taste, and look, of grilled foods cooked completely indoors.

Get the perfect sear all year with the new Maytag® Range with Grill Mode. Just insert the grill accessory inside the oven to get that delicious grilled taste right from the convenience of the kitchen. Do more the new Maytag® Range with the Reversible Cast Iron Grill/Griddle. Get perfect grill marks when used inside the oven, or flip it over to cook hibachi style on the stove top.

While Americans are spending less on events and home investments due to inflation and high interest rates, they remain motivated to host at-home gatherings.1 "Homegating," in particular, is gaining popularity this football season, allowing sports fans to enjoy games and all the tailgating essentials at home without the pricey ticket. With the new Maytag® Range with Grill Mode, consumers can host their own homegate by simply inserting the grill accessory into their range, and experience that delicious grilled taste right from the convenience of the kitchen.

With weather cooling down and the holidays coming up, home cooks can also get those perfect grill marks using the Reversible Cast Iron Grill/Griddle inside the oven or flip it over, place the griddle on the stovetop, turn on Griddle Zone which combines two heating elements for a larger surface, and cook more food simultaneously. Consumers can cook up anything they can think of with this versatile accessory, designed to handle kitchen demands with ease.

"We are excited to introduce the new Grill Mode feature into our Maytag range, giving consumers the ease and opportunity to grill year-round, regardless of season, space or skill," said Gerrod Moore, Integrated Brand Manager, Maytag Kitchen. This new innovation by Maytag, furthers our mission to help people do more in the kitchen with less time and effort."

The range comes in a fingerprint resistant stainless-steel finish and is designed with additional features including:

In addition to grilling solutions, Maytag also introduced its 30-Inch Wide Range with Steam Clean engineered to streamline cleanup routines; as well as a 30-Inch Wide Range with No Preheat Air Fry and Air Baking, equipped to handle kitchen tasks with ease while freeing up valuable counter space.

The Maytag® Range with Grill Mode, the Maytag® Range with No Preheat Air Fry and Air Baking, and the Maytag® Range with Steam Clean are all now available on Maytag.com/kitchen.

About Maytag Brand

For more than 100 years, Maytag has engineered powerful and dependable kitchen and laundry appliances to tackle the burden of household chores. Maytag brand's wide range of products- including refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, cooktops, ovens and front and top load washers and dryers - are built to do the dirty work and designed to provide the performance you need to get the job done. In 2014, Maytag introduced the Maytag Man – the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. For more information, visit Maytag.com.

1 Source: Mintel data

2 Compared to traditional deep frying.

3 Appliance must be connected. WiFi & App Required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at maytag.com/connect.

SOURCE Maytag