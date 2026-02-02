Maytag Delivers Unmatched Performance and Powerful Appliances at KBIS 2026

The brand showcases laundry and kitchen appliances engineered to conquer tough stains and handle XL loads.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maytag is showcasing their powerful and durable laundry and refrigeration appliances at the 2026 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Orlando, Florida exhibiting from February 17 - 19, 2026 in the Whirlpool Corporation Booth (W701). Maytag knows hardworking homes demand hardworking appliances that look good and provide undeniable results. This year, the brand will leave attendees with no question - Maytag appliances get the job done.

"Today's consumers require appliances that can keep up with the toughest tasks, and we're proud to showcase durable, high-performing products at KBIS 2026 that do just that," said Lauren Bigger, Brand Director at Maytag. "From pet-hair removal and tackling the toughest stains and odor causing bacteria, to refrigerators featuring XL Crisper bins that can handle XL grocery hauls, attendees will experience dependable performance where it matters most."

Guests are invited to come inside the Maytag space to discover top-rated and reviewed kitchen and laundry appliances including:

The Maytag® Pet Pro Laundry System : Specifically designed to tackle tough messes, this laundry system sets the standard for laundry care within the home. The Pet Pro option unleashes additional water to help lift and capture pet hair while the dryer traps and removes the hair from clothes. This system also sanitizes with Oxi Cycle, removing 99.7% of odor-causing bacteria. Users can capitalize on the Extra Power feature that boosts stain fighting on any wash cycle with an intense pre-wash and extra agitation.

: Specifically designed to tackle tough messes, this laundry system sets the standard for laundry care within the home. The Pet Pro option unleashes additional water to help lift and capture pet hair while the dryer traps and removes the hair from clothes. This system also sanitizes with Oxi Cycle, removing 99.7% of odor-causing bacteria. Users can capitalize on the Extra Power feature that boosts stain fighting on any wash cycle with an intense pre-wash and extra agitation. The Maytag® 3-Door and 4-Door French Door Refrigerators with XL Crisper: Introducing the XL Crisper storage bin, our Largest Crisper Bin in the market, delivering storage that can handle large grocery hauls. Additional features include EvenAir Cooling System, Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Finish, Arctic Blue Interior, Max Cool Setting and More.

For additional details about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands, and other offerings for building industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com .

About Maytag Brand

For more than 100 years, Maytag has engineered powerful and dependable kitchen and laundry appliances to tackle the burden of household chores. Maytag brand's wide range of products- including refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, cooktops, ovens and front and top load washers and dryers - are built to do the dirty work and designed to provide the performance you need to get the job done. In 2014, Maytag introduced the Maytag Man – the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. For more information, visit Maytag.com .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 41,000 employees, and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com .

