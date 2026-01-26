Whirlpool Corporation Highlights Portfolio-Wide, Industry-First Innovation at KBIS 2026

The company brings immersive, hands-on experiences and breakthrough, purpose-built technology from four powerhouse brands.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation, a leading global appliance company, will showcase its latest innovations at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) from February 17-19, 2026 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. This year, Whirlpool Corporation connects consumers with its trusted portfolio of brands through multi-sensorial immersive experiences that span luxury, performance, and personalization - reinforcing the company's constant pursuit of improving life at home.

"KBIS is always an exciting moment for Whirlpool Corporation, bringing us face-to-face with customers and industry partners, and celebrating the innovative appliances and solutions that improve life at home," said Shannon Blakely, Chief Marketing Officer North America at Whirlpool Corporation. "This year, we're proud to showcase our latest products that reflect our commitment to the people who rely on us every day."

New innovations that will be unveiled at KBIS include industry-first nugget ice built into the refrigerator and UV Clean laundry sanitation from Whirlpool brand, Live Look in camera and Doneness Detection in KitchenAid® wall ovens, and an XL crisper drawer from Maytag®, our largest capacity refrigeration drawer on the market.

Whirlpool® Brings Innovations that Transform Everyday Living

At the show, Whirlpool will debut the industry-first refrigerator with nugget ice, providing soft, chewable ice from an ice dispenser right at home. This launch underscores a Whirlpool commitment to trusted innovation, ensuring every new feature aligns with the evolving needs and sophisticated desires of today's homeowners.

Whirlpool® 36-inch True Counter Depth 3-Door and 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with New & Industry First Nugget Ice

Whirlpool® Top Load Washer with New & Industry First Delicates Basket

Whirlpool® Front Load Laundry Tower with FreshFlow™ Vent System & UV Clean

Whirlpool® 24-inch Stainless Steel Dishwasher with Spin & Load Rack

KitchenAid® Redefines the Kitchen through Bold Innovation

Experience the power of connection in the KitchenAid space - where design meets breakthrough innovation. Every detail is designed to push past the expected and reimagine what a kitchen can truly be. Get a first look at the 2026 portfolio expansion with these featured products:

KitchenAid® 30-inch Smart Electric Double Wall Oven with Intelligent Cooking Camera

KitchenAid® 360° Max Jets Third Rack Dishwasher with Advance ProDry System

KitchenAid® Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Intelligent Auto Fill

Visit the booth to indulge in cookies, baked fresh in the KitchenAid® Smart Double Oven with Intelligent Cooking Camera and Doneness Detection. The Intelligent Cooking Camera and Doneness Detection is the newest innovation to ensure every meal made at home is cooked to exact preference.

JennAir® Showcases Design Without Limits

Within the JennAir® space, they will push boundaries and empower designers to experiment with products that redefine luxury. The booth will spark inspiration and unlock new horizons in kitchen design with signature products, including the JennAir® NextGen Induction Downdraft Cooktop, developed in tandem with BORA. Products displayed will include:

JennAir® 24" Panel-Ready Built-In Wine Column Refrigerator

JennAir® 36" Induction Downdraft Cooktop

JennAir® 30" Panel‑Ready, Built‑In Column Refrigerator

JennAir® 30" Panel‑Ready, Built‑In Column Freezer

JennAir® 24" Panel‑Ready Built‑In Wine Column

JennAir® 24" Panel-Ready Fully Integrated Dishwasher with 3rd Level Rack with Wash

JennAir® 48" Induction Professional‑Style Range with Chrome‑Infused Griddle

JennAir® 48" Pro-Style Hood

JennAir® 36" Oblivion Smart Induction Cooktop with Temperature-Controlled Cooking

JennAir® 24" Panel‑Ready, Built‑In Column Refrigerator

JennAir® 30" Single Wall Oven with V2™ Vertical Dual-Fan True Convection, Advanced Temperature Precision

JennAir® 36" NextGen Induction Downdraft Cooktop

JennAir® 24″ Built‑In Undercounter Refrigerator

Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend an exclusive in-booth sensory experience in partnership with award-winning Brasswood Winery Estate. This partnership will ignite the senses and show how wine can be experienced in more ways than exclusively taste, and how the JennAir wine Column Ambra Lighting supports the integrity of wine stored at home.

Maytag® Delivers Serious Power to Handle Whatever the Day Brings

A hardworking home demands appliances that are tested tough and built to last. Maytag will display innovations complete with functions that solve common consumer problems including pet hair removal, heavy duty stains and the need for more fridge space. Products will include:

Maytag® Top Load Pet Pro Laundry System

Maytag® 3-Door and 4-Door French Door Refrigerators with XL Crisper

Whirlpool Corporation will exhibit at booth W701 where visitors can explore products from each of the company's iconic brands - Whirlpool®, KitchenAid®, JennAir® and Maytag®. For additional details about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands, and other offerings for building industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR ) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the last-remaining major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com .

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation