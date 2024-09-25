Maytag Expands Its Laundry Pet Hair Solution with Front Load Washer and Dryer

The Maytag® Front Load Pet Pro System helps pet owners conquer pet hair like a pro

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Maytag announces the expansion of its award-winning Pet Pro laundry technology to front load washers and dryers. Regardless of washer preference, laundry room space or layout, Maytag helps simplify laundry tasks for pet-friendly homes with the Pet Pro System, now available in both top load and front load configurations.

The new Maytag® Front Load Pet Pro System conquers pet hair like a pro. Get a clean you can see with the new Maytag® Pet Pro washer and dryer that's built to remove pet hair. Conquer pet grime like a pro with the Maytag® Third Rack Dishwasher with Pet Pro Sanitization cycle.

The Pet Pro option in the washer unleashes additional water and a deep rinse with help from the built-in Pet Pro Filter, lifting and removing pet hair from clothes for a clean you can see1. For those also facing pesky stains, simply push the Extra Power button to boost stain fighting on any wash cycle and the machine will engage an intense pre-wash and extra agitation cycle so you can walk away while stains wash away.

Working as a complete laundry solution for pet parents, the Maytag® Front Load Pet Pro dryer also traps and removes loads of pet hair from clothes. The Pet Pro option in the dryer lifts and captures pet hair in the lint trap by using the combined actions of reduced heat, extended cycle time, and moisture sensors that detect when a spray of water is needed2.

"We know people love their dogs and cats, but they don't love all the pet hair," said Sarah Armstrong, Integrated Brand Manager for Maytag Laundry. "We also know our consumers have different style preferences and laundry needs. By offering the Pet Pro technology across our full laundry portfolio, Maytag now provides multiple solutions for any and all pet owners in the never-ending fight against pet hair."

The Maytag® Front Load Pet Pro System comes in three finishes, a brand-new Midnight Steel, matte Volcano Black, and traditional White, and is designed with additional features, including:

Smart Appliances: Efficiently manages laundry from anywhere 3 , including remote start or stop and end of cycle notifications to smartphones.

Efficiently manages laundry from anywhere , including remote start or stop and end of cycle notifications to smartphones. 16 Hour Fresh Hold® option in washer : Keeps clean clothes smelling fresh in the washer for up to 16 hours after the wash cycle ends.

Keeps clean clothes smelling fresh in the washer for up to 16 hours after the wash cycle ends. Extra Power button on dryer : Boosts drying power to help get thick fabrics drier the first time 4 .

Boosts drying power to help get thick fabrics drier the first time . Advanced Moisture Sensing in dryer : Monitors inside moisture and air temperatures to help evenly dry loads.

Monitors inside moisture and air temperatures to help evenly dry loads. Sanitize cycle on the washer : Removes 99.7% of three common household bacteria 5 , pet dander and allergens 6 , which uses the hottest water temperature setting for thorough cleaning and peace of mind.

Removes 99.7% of three common household bacteria , pet dander and allergens , which uses the hottest water temperature setting for thorough cleaning and peace of mind. Sanitize cycle on the dryer: Removes up to 99.9% of three common household bacteria7, using extra-hot drying temperatures.

In addition to laundry solutions, Maytag recently expanded its pet solutions into the kitchen with the introduction of the Maytag® Third Rack Dishwasher with Pet Pro Sanitization Cycle , a new dishwasher engineered for homes with pets. The Pet Pro Sanitization cycle uses high temperatures to wash and sanitize 2x faster8, killing 99% of bacteria harmful to pets9 while the PowerBlast® cycle scours away stubborn messes like peanut butter and dried-on pet food.

The Maytag® Front Load Pet Pro System and Maytag® Third Rack Dishwasher with Pet Pro Sanitization Cycle are now available on Maytag.com/pets . The Maytag® Pet Pro Front Load System will also be available in-store at Lowe's, Menards and select independent retailers.

About Maytag Brand

For more than 100 years, Maytag has engineered powerful and dependable kitchen and laundry appliances to tackle the burden of household chores. Maytag brand's wide range of products- including refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, cooktops, ovens and front and top load washers and dryers - are built to do the dirty work and designed to provide the performance you need to get the job done. In 2014, Maytag introduced the Maytag Man – the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. For more information, visit Maytag.com.

1 Results vary by load size and pet hair type.

2 Not available on select cycles, including Normal. For optimal performance, connect the dryer to a water line.

3 Appliances must be set to remote enable. WiFi & App Required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at maytag.com/connect.

4 Results may vary based on load size and type.

5 Bacteria tested were K. pneumonia, P. aeruginosa, S. aureus.

6 Allergens tested were Canis familiaris, Felis domessticus, Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus.

7 Bacteria tested were K. pneumonia, P. aeruginosa, S. aureus.

8 When compared to Normal Wash cycle plus Sani Rinse option and Heated Dry.

9 See UL Verify for specific organisms.

SOURCE Maytag