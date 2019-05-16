BENTON HARBOR, Mich., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent survey, 69% of Americans that do laundry agree that stain removal is the most challenging part of the job.1 To help combat this challenge, Maytag® appliance brand is introducing its new front load washer and dryer with Extra Power button.

Maytag Gives an Extra Boost to Stain Fighting with New Front Load Washer and Dryer Featuring ‘Extra Power’ Button

Conducted by YouGov on behalf of Maytag, the survey also found that there is a general lack of awareness on how to tackle stains, as 56% of Americans who do laundry indicate using the same wash cycle for every type of stain, and only 21% report washing stained clothing with different water temperatures, depending on the stain. However, different stains are best treated with different water temperatures.

"Stain fighting can be complicated. Some stains dissolve best in hot water. Others in cold," says Sarah Brandonisio, Maytag Communications Brand Manager. "Now, with the push of the Extra Power button, Maytag fights both in a single load."

The new Extra Power button targets a variety of everyday tough stains on any wash cycle – including delicates. But, the extra power doesn't stop with washing. The new Maytag dryer also features an Extra Power button which boosts drying power on any cycle by extending time, heat and tumbling. No one likes to open a dryer to find clothes not completely dry.

"Laundry is sorted by what to wash, not what to dry so mixed loads do not always dry evenly," says Brandonisio. "When heavy jeans get mixed in the dryer with thin shirts, the Extra Power button helps get thick fabrics, pockets, seams and hems drier the first time2."

The debut of the Extra Power button on three new sets also marks Maytag brand's first foray into connected appliances (MHW8630H, ME/GD8630H), now allowing consumers to monitor and control their appliance while away from home3.

Maytag Washer with Extra Power Button Boosts Stain Fighting on Any Wash Cycle – 4.5 – 5.0 cu. Ft. (MHW8630H)

Smart Appliance: Monitor and control your appliance when you're away from home 3 . By receiving notifications and alerts that help you manage laundry, you can avoid unnecessary service calls, maintain your machine and help ensure dependable performance.

Monitor and control your appliance when you're away from home . By receiving notifications and alerts that help you manage laundry, you can avoid unnecessary service calls, maintain your machine and help ensure dependable performance. Extra Power Button: Some stains dissolve best in hot water while others dissolve best in cold. With the push of a button, Maytag fights both in a single load. The Extra Power button boosts stain-fighting performance on any wash cycle.

Some stains dissolve best in hot water while others dissolve best in cold. With the push of a button, Maytag fights both in a single load. The Extra Power button boosts stain-fighting performance on any wash cycle. 24-Hr Fresh Hold® Option: Keeps clean clothes smelling fresh in the washer with an internal fan and intermittent tumbling that circulates air through clothes for up to 24 hours after the wash cycle ends.

Keeps clean clothes smelling fresh in the washer with an internal fan and intermittent tumbling that circulates air through clothes for up to 24 hours after the wash cycle ends. Optimal Dose Dispenser: Adds the right amount of detergent when it's needed, holding enough for up to 8 loads of laundry4.

Maytag Dryer with Extra Power Button Boosts Drying Power on Any Dry Cycle – 7.3 cu. Ft. (ME/GD8630H)

Smart Appliance: Monitor and control your appliance when you're away from home 3 . By receiving notifications and alerts that help you manage laundry, you can avoid unnecessary service calls, maintain your machine and help ensure dependable performance.

Monitor and control your appliance when you're away from home . By receiving notifications and alerts that help you manage laundry, you can avoid unnecessary service calls, maintain your machine and help ensure dependable performance. Extra Power Button: Boosts drying power on any cycle by extending time, heat and tumbling. One push helps prevent underdrying by getting thick fabrics, pockets and seams drier the first time 2 .

Boosts drying power on any cycle by extending time, heat and tumbling. One push helps prevent underdrying by getting thick fabrics, pockets and seams drier the first time . Stream Enhanced Dryer: Uses steam to help prevent wrinkles, so your clothes come out looking their best and helps to refresh clothes and reduce static.

Uses steam to help prevent wrinkles, so your clothes come out looking their best and helps to refresh clothes and reduce static. Sanitize Cycle: Uses extra-hot drying temperatures to remove up to 99.9% of three common household bacteria5.

The newly introduced Maytag® Extra Power button is on three new washers (MHW8630H, MHW6630H, and MHW5630H) and dryers (ME/GD8630H, ME/GD6630H, ME/GD5630H) starting at $999 MSRP6. To learn more about the power of Maytag® appliances, visit www.maytag.com.

About Maytag Brand

For more than a century, Maytag® appliances have been synonymous with dependability and durability. For over 100 years- Maytag has an enduring tradition of quality production and powerful performance. Durable, commercial-grade components are found in many Maytag® appliances – including Maytag® front-load and top-load washers and dryers. Maytag also offers a full range of kitchen appliances - Maytag® dishwashers with the PowerBlast® cycle, Maytag® refrigerators with the Powercold® option, as well as Maytag® ranges, cooktops and ovens with Power™ burner and Power™ element options. In January 2014, Maytag introduced America to the Maytag Man – a dependable machine and the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. In addition to creating durable appliances, Maytag also is a dependable partner to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in their effort to support communities across America and help young people achieve great futures. For more information about Maytag, please visit Maytag.com, or find us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Maytag, Twitter at @TheMaytagMan, Instagram at instagram.com/Maytag or Pinterest at pinterest.com/Maytag.

1 The results in this document represent the findings of a survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of Maytag among a sample of 1,186 US adults. The online omnibus study is conducted daily among a demographically representative US sample of 1,000+ adults 18 years of age and older. This survey was live on March 27-28, 2019. The margin of error is +/-3.3%.

2 Results may vary based on load size and type.

3 Appliance must be set to remote enable. WiFi & App Required. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at maytag.com/connect.

4 Based on 8lb load.

5 Bacteria tested were K. pneumoniae, P. aeruginosa, S. aureus.

6 MSRP is manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Dealer alone determines actual advertised and retail prices.

SOURCE Maytag Brand

Related Links

http://www.Maytag.com

