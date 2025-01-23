Maytag Invites Attendees to Experience Unmatched Performance at KBIS 2025

The brand is set to captivate all five senses in its experiential section of the Whirlpool Corporation booth

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maytag is set to bring its hardworking appliance portfolio to life at the 2025 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) with an immersive, sensory experience that highlights the brand's commitment to innovation, performance and durability. Maytag knows hardworking homes demand hardworking appliances that outwork, outlast and outpower the rest—and this year, it will deliver an unforgettable showcase of performance and power in a unique section of the Whirlpool Corporation booth (#W1801).

"KBIS 2025 is the perfect opportunity for Maytag to demonstrate the next level of performance," said Lindsay Jones, Maytag Integrated Brand Manager. "We're excited for visitors to immerse themselves in an environment that taps into every sense, showcasing how its appliances not only meet the needs of today's households but exceed expectations in power, design and durability."

As soon as guests enter the Maytag brand space, they'll be captivated by an immersive experience that showcases hardworking performance in ways never seen before. From icy visuals to furry finishes, every detail of the booth is designed to highlight the innovation behind Maytag products. A few examples of innovations guests will see, hear and feel the power of include:

The Maytag ® Pet Pro Front Load Laundry System : Specifically designed to conquer pet hair, this washer and dryer pair helps remove fur, now available in front load and top load configurations. In the washer, the Pet Pro Option unleashes additional water and a deep rinse to lift and remove pet hair. The Maytag ® Pet Pro dryer traps and removes loads of pet hair from clothes in the lint trap with the Pet Pro option.

: Specifically designed to conquer pet hair, this washer and dryer pair helps remove fur, now available in front load and top load configurations. In the washer, the Pet Pro Option unleashes additional water and a deep rinse to lift and remove pet hair. The Maytag Pet Pro dryer traps and removes loads of pet hair from clothes in the lint trap with the Pet Pro option. The Maytag ® 30-Inch Wide Gas Range with Grill Mode : Introducing the powerhouse 30-inch gas range, designed to handle all the demands of a kitchen with ease. Get the perfect sear all year with Grill Mode, the perfect solution for those who want the taste and look of grilled foods cooked completely indoors. Explore a variety of additional cooking modes including No-Preheat Air Fry, Air Baking, Air Roast and more.

: Introducing the powerhouse 30-inch gas range, designed to handle all the demands of a kitchen with ease. Get the perfect sear all year with Grill Mode, the perfect solution for those who want the taste and look of grilled foods cooked completely indoors. Explore a variety of additional cooking modes including No-Preheat Air Fry, Air Baking, Air Roast and more. The Maytag ® Arctic Blue Refrigerator with PowerCold® Feature : This 36 inch XL Capacity side-by-side refrigerator has ultimate cooling performance. The PowerCold ® feature takes groceries from room temp to chilly quickly, and the EvenAir Cooling System keeps everything consistently cold front to back. The LED light tower lets you see corner to corner on every shelf, all against a striking Arctic Blue Interior. All with tons of internal capacity to take on any grocery trip.

: This 36 inch XL Capacity side-by-side refrigerator has ultimate cooling performance. The PowerCold feature takes groceries from room temp to chilly quickly, and the EvenAir Cooling System keeps everything consistently cold front to back. The LED light tower lets you see corner to corner on every shelf, all against a striking Arctic Blue Interior. All with tons of internal capacity to take on any grocery trip. The Maytag® Dishwasher with PowerBlast® Cycle and Advanced Drying System: The PowerBlast® cycle scours away stubborn foods like egg yolk, peanut butter and even dried-on oatmeal with ease —so all you have to do is load them in and Advanced Drying delivers better drying1 so dishes come out cabinet-ready.

For more information about the brand's presence at KBIS and events at the show, visit: WhirlpoolPro.com/KBIS2025 . For additional details about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands, and other offerings for building industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com .

About Maytag Brand

For more than 100 years, Maytag has engineered powerful and dependable kitchen and laundry appliances to tackle the burden of household chores. Maytag brand's wide range of products- including refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, cooktops, ovens and front and top load washers and dryers - are built to do the dirty work and designed to provide the performance you need to get the job done. In 2014, Maytag introduced the Maytag Man – the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. For more information, visit Maytag.com.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool®, KitchenAid®, Maytag®, Consul®, Brastemp®, Amana®, Bauknecht®, JennAir®, Indesit® and InSinkErator®. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

1 When compared to MDFS3924 normal wash with heated dry

