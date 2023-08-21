MAYTAG® PET PRO TOP LOAD WASHER RECOGNIZED IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING'S 2023 BEST CLEANING & ORGANIZING AWARDS

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maytag announced today that its Pet Pro Top Load Washer was recognized in the 'Awesome Appliances' category in Good Housekeeping's 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards. Select winners can be found in the September 2023 issue of Good Housekeeping and the full list is available online at: goodhousekeeping.com/cleaningandorganizing2023.

The Maytag® Pet Pro Top Load Washer was recognized in Good Housekeeping’s 2023 Best Cleaning & Organizing Awards.
"We are thrilled to receive this honor from such a trusted authority in home cleaning like Good Housekeeping," said Lauren Bigger, Maytag Senior Brand Manager. "Even though 59% of pet owners agree shedding pet hair is a problem1, there was a void in the market for easy laundry remedies for pet hair. We changed that when we introduced our Maytag Pet Pro system in 2022, and know our Pet Pro Top Load Washer provides a purposeful and powerful solution. We're so happy the experts at Good Housekeeping agree!"

The Maytag® Pet Pro Top Load Washer is designed to visibly remove pet hair. The Pet Pro option in the washer unleashes additional water and a deep rinse to activate the Pet Pro Filter, the industry's first pet hair filter in a washer, removing 5x more pet hair2 from clothes.

About Maytag Brand
For more than 100 years, Maytag has engineered powerful and dependable kitchen and laundry appliances to tackle the burden of household chores. Maytag brand's wide range of products - including refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, cooktops, ovens and front and top load washers and dryers - are built to do the dirty work and designed to provide the performance you need to get the job done. In 2014, Maytag introduced the Maytag Man – the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. For more information, visit Maytag.com.

1 Data from a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Maytag from July 26 to August 2, 2022, with a panel of 2,000 dog and cat owners.
2 Comparing Normal cycle with Pet Pro Filter and option to cycle using traditional agitator without Pet Pro Filter and option. Results will vary based on fabric and type of pet hair.

SOURCE Maytag

