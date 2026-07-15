Maywood Launches Maverick, a Compliant Proactive Agent That Surfaces Deal Signals for Senior Finance Professionals

Unlike tools that wait to be prompted, Maverick runs inside a firm's own environment, monitoring relationships and live deals to surface the outreach worth making today, with a human approving every external action.

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maywood today publicly launched Maverick, an agentic platform built for senior bankers, investors, and financial services professionals. Unlike research and drafting tools that a user opens and prompts, Maverick switches the script and prompts the user, operating proactively: it works inside a firm's existing email, calendar, file storage, and CRM environment, monitors internal and external signals, and surfaces prioritized outreach, relationship context, and personalized ready-to-review drafts directly to the professional.

Maverick prompts the user, amplifying relationships and making sure that nothing falls through the cracks.

"The bankers and investors who win are the ones who reach out to the right person at the right moment, with all of the necessary context and more," said Drake Goodman, CEO and co-founder of Maywood. "Most tools make that easier only after you remember to go looking. Maverick removes the step of remembering. It brings the outreach to you."

Maverick's core capabilities include:

Continuous monitoring of a firm's relationship network and deal book on both scheduled and triggered tracks, from a daily morning brief and inbox sweeps to real-time alerts on counterparty announcements, refinancing, lateral moves, and contact reactivations.

of a firm's relationship network and deal book on both scheduled and triggered tracks, from a daily morning brief and inbox sweeps to real-time alerts on counterparty announcements, refinancing, lateral moves, and contact reactivations. Relationship intelligence that reconciles inbox recency, calendar history, and CRM context into a live network view, resurfacing dormant but valuable connections before they go cold.

that reconciles inbox recency, calendar history, and CRM context into a live network view, resurfacing dormant but valuable connections before they go cold. Deal momentum , moving live mandates forward by drafting replies, flagging next steps, and pushing process without waiting to be asked.

, moving live mandates forward by drafting replies, flagging next steps, and pushing process without waiting to be asked. Associate-level execution, handling the follow-ups, CRM updates, meeting prep, and reconciliation a trained teammate would, without the wait.

Maverick is available now. Firms interested in seeing Maverick run inside their own environment can request a demo at www.maywoodai.com/request-demo.

Maverick runs inside an environment the client controls, connects to existing systems through each user's existing permissions, and keeps a human approval gate on any external-facing action. The platform is designed to support firms' compliance with FINRA and SEC requirements and holds SOC 2 Type II certification.

About Maywood

Maywood is a leader in proactive AI for finance, spanning investment banking, commercial banking, lending, private credit, private equity, wealth management, auditing, and business development. Its agent Maverick is the first finance-compliant proactive AI that runs 24/7, purpose-built for managing directors and partners. Every senior professional carries hundreds of relationships and dozens of live deals, and today's AI waits to be prompted, making the human the bottleneck. Maywood inverts that: it works in the background across your network and your deal book, surfacing moves, drafting replies, and pushing process forward. For more information, visit www.maywoodai.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Maywood