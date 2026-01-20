Mazda 2026 CX-5: Advanced Safety Meets Everyday Confidence

New Video Highlights How the All-New CX-5's Protects Everyone on the Road

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations today released a new video featuring Jennifer Morrison, Director of Vehicle Safety, highlighting the all-new 2026 CX-5's comprehensive safety technologies. The video demonstrates how Mazda continues to put safety first, combining award-winning crash protection with a full suite of standard driver-assist features designed to help prevent accidents and protect everyone on the road.

The 2026 CX-5 builds on its longstanding reputation for safety, introducing an even more impressive suite of standard safety and driver assistance technologies, such as Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Braking, forward Turn-Across Traffic Braking, Emergency Lane Keeping, Blind Spot Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Speed Limit Assist—all standard across every trim. These systems work together to help detect potential hazards, including pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcycles, giving drivers confidence in a variety of everyday situations.

"That's what is most important to us, helping to protect our customers and everyone they share the road with," said Morrison.

The new CX-5 also includes improvements such as an enhanced 360-degree parking camera, smoother radar cruise control performance, and the new Lane Change Assist. With these updates, the CX-5 continues Mazda's mission to help reduce accidents, minimize injuries, and move closer to zero roadway fatalities.

Built on a foundation of award-winning crash protection and standard safety features across all trims, the all-new CX-5 is designed to give drivers confidence and peace of mind on every journey.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

