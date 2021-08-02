Mazda Celebrates Educators With New Essential Car Care Program

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its initial Essential Car Care Program for healthcare workers, Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announced its new program to provide educators with free standard oil changes at participating dealers nationwide. This program began with select Mazda dealers in early July and now is available nationally among participating dealers through September 30, for most makes and models.

"Mazda has a history of serving communities and this program is our way of expressing gratitude to the education community," MNAO President and CEO Jeff Guyton said. "By partnering with our dealer network to provide vehicle maintenance, we hope to assist educators who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic as the new school year begins."

In order to help ensure the safety of local educators, Mazda dealerships will provide interior and exterior vehicle cleaning, in addition to free oil changes. Some participating dealerships are providing program extensions such as free school supplies, and vehicle pick-up and return at educators' convenience. Terms and conditions, service scheduling, eligibility, and other information on the Essential Car Care Educators program can be found at MazdaUSA.com/educators.

"Mazda dealers are at our best when we're serving the community in which we work," said NDAC Chair Philip Van Riper. "Throughout this difficult pandemic, we've been proud to partner with Mazda, from the Essential Car Care program providing healthcare workers free oil changes, through Mazda Heroes and now the new Essential Car Care for teachers, coaches and staff at all levels of education in our communities."

In April of 2020, Mazda launched its Essential Car Care program to provide support for healthcare workers who needed reliable transportation. During this time, Mazda dealers and employees were grateful to be in service to those selflessly giving back every day, which inspired Mazda Heroes, a program honoring individuals across the country who selflessly dedicated themselves to their communities throughout 2020. Through Mazda Heroes, MNAO selected 50 deserving people and provided each hero with a special part of its history, a Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom

