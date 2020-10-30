Mazda North American Operations Names Takeshi Nishiki Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announced the immediate appointment of Takeshi Nishiki as Chief Financial Officer.

In this role, Nishiki will be tasked with maximizing Mazda's financial resources to create a more nimble and profitable organization for the future. His efforts will focus on advancing Mazda's financial strategy in its ongoing growth and path to premium.

"Takeshi Nishiki's 15 years of global experience with Mazda makes him an ideal fit to oversee MNAO's financial resources," MNAO President Jeff Guyton said. "He'll guide Mazda's ongoing production developments in Alabama and Mexico, grow Mazda Financial Services offerings and play an instrumental role in helping Mazda attain increased market share."

Nishiki joined Mazda in 2005, serving in the company's corporate product profit control division until 2010. From 2010-2015, Nishiki worked in the corporate planning division, managing South East Asian and other country programs, including negotiations of business partnership conditions. Later in 2015, Nishiki became responsible for overseeing Mazda's regional profit across the EU, Russia, Australia and South American markets. He was appointed as the Director of Finance at MNAO in 2016.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

