IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda partner, Miyu Yamashita earned a victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on June 21 at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Michigan.

Yamashita posted a tournament-best 8-under par, 64 in the final round before securing the title in a thrilling playoff.

Mazda Partner Miyu Yamashita Wins Meijer LPGA Classic.

"I struggled to bring out my own playing style earlier this year. Even in that situation, I stayed calm and focused on my daily practice, which I believe led to this win. I'm especially happy to have won on Father's Day," said Yamashita.

"Mazda always provides vehicles in a variety of colors that lift my spirits, and wherever I go, their support allows me to travel comfortably. That gives me a lot of confidence. I want to use this support as motivation and continue working hard toward my next win."

Mazda looks forward to Yamashita's continued success throughout the 2026 LPGA Tour season.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

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SOURCE Mazda North American Operations