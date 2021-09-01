IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total August sales of 27,262 vehicles, an increase of 4.6 percent compared to August 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 249,168 vehicles; an increase of 39.2 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in August, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 8.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,899 vehicles in August, a decrease of 11 percent compared to August 2020.

Mazda Reports August Sales Results

Sales Highlights

- CX-5 achieved 12 percent YoY growth for its second-best August with 15,329 vehicles sold

- CX-30 achieved 14 percent YoY growth with 4,391 vehicles sold

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported August sales of 5,907 vehicles, a decrease of 3.2 percent compared to August last year. Year-to-date sales increased 31.1 percent with 46,822 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported August sales of 2,931 vehicles, a decrease of 7.4 percent compared to August last year. Year-to-date sales increased 15.9 percent, with 31,283 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

























Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























August August YOY % % MTD

August August YOY % % MTD



2021 2020 Change DSR

2021 2020 Change DSR























Mazda3 2,463 3,175 (22.4)% (19.3)%

28,024 22,634 23.8% 25.0%

Mazda6 1,435 1,215 18.1% 22.8%

13,239 10,499 26.1% 27.3%

MX-5 Miata 881 774 13.8% 18.4%

8,784 5,790 51.7% 53.2%

CX-3 380 860 (55.8)% (54.0)%

5,067 6,576 (22.9)% (22.2)%

CX-30 4,391 3,862 13.7% 18.2%

43,893 24,605 78.4% 80.1%

CX-5 15,329 13,727 11.7% 16.1%

124,249 90,677 37.0% 38.4%

CX-9 2,383 2,443 (2.5)% 1.4%

25,912 18,229 42.1% 43.5%













































CARS 4,779 5,164 (7.5)% (3.8)%

50,047 38,923 28.6% 29.8%

TRUCKS 22,483 20,892 7.6% 11.9%

199,121 140,087 42.1% 43.5%























TOTAL 27,262 26,056 4.6% 8.8%

249,168 179,010 39.2% 40.6%













































*Selling Days 25 26





203 205





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Related Links

www.mazdausa.com

