Mazda Reports August Sales Results
Sep 01, 2021, 11:00 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total August sales of 27,262 vehicles, an increase of 4.6 percent compared to August 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 249,168 vehicles; an increase of 39.2 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in August, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 8.8 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 5,899 vehicles in August, a decrease of 11 percent compared to August 2020.
Sales Highlights
- CX-5 achieved 12 percent YoY growth for its second-best August with 15,329 vehicles sold
- CX-30 achieved 14 percent YoY growth with 4,391 vehicles sold
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported August sales of 5,907 vehicles, a decrease of 3.2 percent compared to August last year. Year-to-date sales increased 31.1 percent with 46,822 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported August sales of 2,931 vehicles, a decrease of 7.4 percent compared to August last year. Year-to-date sales increased 15.9 percent, with 31,283 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada and Mexico through approximately 780 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
|
Month-To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
August
|
August
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
August
|
August
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
DSR
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
DSR
|
Mazda3
|
2,463
|
3,175
|
(22.4)%
|
(19.3)%
|
28,024
|
22,634
|
23.8%
|
25.0%
|
Mazda6
|
1,435
|
1,215
|
18.1%
|
22.8%
|
13,239
|
10,499
|
26.1%
|
27.3%
|
MX-5 Miata
|
881
|
774
|
13.8%
|
18.4%
|
8,784
|
5,790
|
51.7%
|
53.2%
|
CX-3
|
380
|
860
|
(55.8)%
|
(54.0)%
|
5,067
|
6,576
|
(22.9)%
|
(22.2)%
|
CX-30
|
4,391
|
3,862
|
13.7%
|
18.2%
|
43,893
|
24,605
|
78.4%
|
80.1%
|
CX-5
|
15,329
|
13,727
|
11.7%
|
16.1%
|
124,249
|
90,677
|
37.0%
|
38.4%
|
CX-9
|
2,383
|
2,443
|
(2.5)%
|
1.4%
|
25,912
|
18,229
|
42.1%
|
43.5%
|
CARS
|
4,779
|
5,164
|
(7.5)%
|
(3.8)%
|
50,047
|
38,923
|
28.6%
|
29.8%
|
TRUCKS
|
22,483
|
20,892
|
7.6%
|
11.9%
|
199,121
|
140,087
|
42.1%
|
43.5%
|
TOTAL
|
27,262
|
26,056
|
4.6%
|
8.8%
|
249,168
|
179,010
|
39.2%
|
40.6%
|
*Selling Days
|
25
|
26
|
203
|
205
