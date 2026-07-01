Mazda Reports Best-Ever June Sales Results

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Mazda North American Operations

Jul 01, 2026, 10:59 ET

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total June sales of 37,167 vehicles, an increase of 11.3 percent compared to June 2025. Year-to-date sales totaled 201,834 vehicles sold; a decrease of 4 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in June compared to 24 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 6.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,776 vehicles in June; an increase of 24.7 percent compared to June 2025.

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Sales highlights include:

  • Best-ever June total sales
  • Best-ever June sales for CX-90 MHEV
  • Best-ever June sales for CX-70 MHEV
  • Second-best June in CPO program history

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported June sales of 9,328 vehicles, an increase of 31 percent compared to June last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 52,010 vehicles sold; an increase of 4.2 percent compared to same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations
Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

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Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date












June

June

YOY %

% MTD

June

June

YOY %

% MTD

2026

2025

Change

DSR

2026

2025

Change

DSR











Mazda3

3,787

1,906

98.7 %

90.7 %

20,452

16,946

20.7 %

22.3 %

Mazda 3 Sdn

2,368

1,295

82.9 %

75.5 %

12102

12,048

0.4 %

1.8 %

Mazda 3 HB

1,419

611

132.2 %

123.0 %

8350

4,898

70.5 %

72.7 %











Mazda6

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %











MX-5 Miata

1,099

1,244

(11.7) %

(15.2) %

5,010

4,772

5.0 %

6.4 %

MX-5 

509

799

(36.3) %

(38.8) %

2494

2,560

(2.6) %

(1.3) %

MXR

590

445

32.6 %

27.3 %

2516

2,212

13.7 %

15.2 %











CX-3

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-30

4,591

3,366

36.4 %

30.9 %

21616

34,988

(38.2) %

(37.4) %

CX-5

9,689

13,759

(29.6) %

(32.4) %

62692

70,260

(10.8) %

(9.6) %

CX-9

-

0

-

-

-

0

-

-

CX-50 TTL

12,687

8,671

46.3 %

40.5 %

64,819

46,914

38.2 %

40.0 %

MX-30

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 %

-

0

-

-

CX-70 TTL

1,136

980

15.9 %

11.3 %

5974

8358

(28.5) %

0.0 %

CX-90 TTL

4,178

3,459

20.8 %

16.0 %

21271

28060

(24.2) %

(23.2) %

CARS

4,886

3,150

55.1 %

48.9 %

25,462

21,718

17.2 %

18.8 %

TRUCKS

32,281

30,235

6.8 %

2.5 %

176,372

188,580

(6.5) %

(5.2) %











TOTAL

37,167

33,385

11.3 %

6.9 %

201,834

210,298

(4.0) %

(2.8) %






















*Selling Days

25

24


152

154













SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

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