Mazda Reports Best-Ever June Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total June sales of 37,167 vehicles, an increase of 11.3 percent compared to June 2025. Year-to-date sales totaled 201,834 vehicles sold; a decrease of 4 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in June compared to 24 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 6.9 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 6,776 vehicles in June; an increase of 24.7 percent compared to June 2025.

Sales highlights include:

Best-ever June total sales

Best-ever June sales for CX-90 MHEV

Best-ever June sales for CX-70 MHEV

Second-best June in CPO program history

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported June sales of 9,328 vehicles, an increase of 31 percent compared to June last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 52,010 vehicles sold; an increase of 4.2 percent compared to same time last year.

About Mazda North American Operations

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

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Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























June June YOY % % MTD

June June YOY % % MTD



2026 2025 Change DSR

2026 2025 Change DSR























Mazda3 3,787 1,906 98.7 % 90.7 %

20,452 16,946 20.7 % 22.3 %

Mazda 3 Sdn 2,368 1,295 82.9 % 75.5 %

12102 12,048 0.4 % 1.8 %

Mazda 3 HB 1,419 611 132.2 % 123.0 %

8350 4,898 70.5 % 72.7 %























Mazda6 0 0 0.0 % 0.0 %

0 0 0.0 % 0.0 %























MX-5 Miata 1,099 1,244 (11.7) % (15.2) %

5,010 4,772 5.0 % 6.4 %

MX-5 509 799 (36.3) % (38.8) %

2494 2,560 (2.6) % (1.3) %

MXR 590 445 32.6 % 27.3 %

2516 2,212 13.7 % 15.2 %























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -

CX-30 4,591 3,366 36.4 % 30.9 %

21616 34,988 (38.2) % (37.4) %

CX-5 9,689 13,759 (29.6) % (32.4) %

62692 70,260 (10.8) % (9.6) %

CX-9 - 0 - -

- 0 - -

CX-50 TTL 12,687 8,671 46.3 % 40.5 %

64,819 46,914 38.2 % 40.0 %

MX-30 0 0 0.0 % 0.0 %

- 0 - -

CX-70 TTL 1,136 980 15.9 % 11.3 %

5974 8358 (28.5) % 0.0 %

CX-90 TTL 4,178 3,459 20.8 % 16.0 %

21271 28060 (24.2) % (23.2) %

CARS 4,886 3,150 55.1 % 48.9 %

25,462 21,718 17.2 % 18.8 %

TRUCKS 32,281 30,235 6.8 % 2.5 %

176,372 188,580 (6.5) % (5.2) %























TOTAL 37,167 33,385 11.3 % 6.9 %

201,834 210,298 (4.0) % (2.8) %













































*Selling Days 25 24





152 154





























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations