Mazda Reports December Sales Results and Full-Year 2019 Sales

CX-5 Sees Best Year; Crossover Lineup Grows with Launch of CX-30

News provided by

Mazda North American Operations

Jan 03, 2020, 10:05 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total December sales of 26,491 vehicles, an increase of 2.4 percent compared to December 2018. With 25 selling days in December, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 6.5 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

For the year, sales totaled 278,552 vehicles, a decrease of 7.2 percent compared to 2018. There were 307 selling days in 2019, versus 307 in 2018, resulting in a calendar year DSR decrease of 7.2 percent.

Sales Highlights

  • Sales of Mazda's crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5 and CX-9, increased 19.9 percent in December with 21,247 vehicles sold. In 2019, Mazda crossover sales reached 198,534 vehicles, an increase of 1.4 percent compared to 2018.
  • The CX-5 saw its best year with 154,545 vehicles sold, an increase of 2.6 percent compared to 2018. December sales reached 15,734 vehicles, an increase of 14.5 percent.
  • December sales of the CX-9 increased 13.9 percent with 3,236 vehicles sold.
  • December sales of the CX-3 increased 23.2 percent with 1,409 vehicles sold.
  • Sales of the all-new CX-30, which launced in November, reached 868.
  • CPO sales totaled 4,795 vehicles in December, an increase of 9.2 percent compared to December 2018.
  • In 2019, CPO sales increased 15.8 percent, with 61,090 vehicles sold.
  • Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported December sales of 5,906 vehicles, a decrease of 2.5 percent compared to last year. In 2019, sales reached 60,081 vehicles, an increase of 3.4 percent compared to 2018.

2019 was an exciting year for Mazda, with many developments in North America. Major announcements included:

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.










Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date












December

December

YOY %

% MTD

December

December

YOY %

% MTD

2019

2018

Change

DSR

2019

2018

Change

DSR











Mazda3

3,175

5,277

(39.8)%

(37.4)%

50,741

64,638

(21.5)%

(21.5)%

Mazda6

1,630

2,357

(30.8)%

(28.1)%

21,524

30,938

(30.4)%

(30.4)%

MX-5 Miata

439

511

(14.1)%

(10.7)%

7,753

8,971

(13.6)%

(13.6)%

CX-3

1,409

1,144

23.2%

28.1%

16,229

16,899

(4.0)%

(4.0)%

CX-30

868

0


899

0


CX-5

15,734

13,741

14.5%

19.1%

154,545

150,622

2.6%

2.6%

CX-9

3,236

2,840

13.9%

18.5%

26,861

28,257

(4.9)%

(4.9)%






















CARS

5,244

8,145

(35.6)%

(33.0)%

80,018

104,547

(23.5)%

(23.5)%

TRUCKS

21,247

17,725

19.9%

24.7%

198,534

195,778

1.4%

1.4%











TOTAL

26,491

25,870

2.4%

6.5%

278,552

300,325

(7.2)%

(7.2)%






















*Selling Days

25

26


307

307













SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Related Links

http://www.mazdausa.com

You just read:

Mazda Reports December Sales Results and Full-Year 2019 Sales

News provided by

Mazda North American Operations

Jan 03, 2020, 10:05 ET