Mazda Reports March Sales Results

Mazda North American Operations

Apr 01, 2021, 10:00 ET

IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total March sales of 31,991 vehicles, an increase of 104.2 percent compared to March 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 83,258 vehicles; an increase of 23 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in March, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 96.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 7,834 vehicles in March, an increase of 74 percent compared to March 2020, and achieved an all-time record high.

Sales Highlights

  • Sales of the CX-30 achieved its best month ever with 5,960 vehicles sold.
  • Sales of the CX-5 achieved its best March ever with15,080 vehicles sold.
  • Sales of the CX-9 achieved its best month ever with 3,537 vehicles sold.
  • Sales of the MX-5 achieved its second-best March since 2008 with 1,371 vehicles sold.
  • CPO sales achieved an all-time record high with 7,834 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 4,720 vehicles, an increase of 37.5 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 1.5 percent, with 12,729 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date
















March

March

YOY %

% MTD

March

March

YOY %

% MTD



2021

2020

Change

DSR

2021

2020

Change

DSR















Mazda3

3,863

1,863

107.4%

99.4%

9,992

8,118

23.1%

26.4%


Mazda6

1,560

1,021

52.8%

46.9%

4,285

4,506

(4.9)%

(2.3)%


MX-5 Miata

1,371

497

175.9%

165.2%

2,743

1,700

61.4%

65.7%


CX-3

620

459

35.1%

29.9%

1,513

2,552

(40.7)%

(39.1)%


CX-30

5,960

2,242

165.8%

155.6%

14,589

8,364

74.4%

79.1%


CX-5

15,080

7,841

92.3%

84.9%

40,750

35,211

15.7%

18.9%


CX-9

3,537

1,741

103.2%

95.3%

9,386

7,219

30.0%

33.5%




























CARS

6,794

3,381

100.9%

93.2%

17,020

14,324

18.8%

22.0%


TRUCKS

25,197

12,283

105.1%

97.2%

66,238

53,346

24.2%

27.5%















TOTAL

31,991

15,664

104.2%

96.4%

83,258

67,670

23.0%

26.4%




























*Selling Days

26

25


74

76










































SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

