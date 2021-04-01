Mazda Reports March Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total March sales of 31,991 vehicles, an increase of 104.2 percent compared to March 2020. Year-to-date sales totaled 83,258 vehicles; an increase of 23 percent compared to the same time last year. With 26 selling days in March, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 96.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 7,834 vehicles in March, an increase of 74 percent compared to March 2020, and achieved an all-time record high.

Sales Highlights

Sales of the CX-30 achieved its best month ever with 5,960 vehicles sold.

Sales of the CX-5 achieved its best March ever with15,080 vehicles sold.

Sales of the CX-9 achieved its best month ever with 3,537 vehicles sold.

Sales of the MX-5 achieved its second-best March since 2008 with 1,371 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 4,720 vehicles, an increase of 37.5 percent compared to March last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 1.5 percent, with 12,729 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

































March March YOY % % MTD

March March YOY % % MTD







2021 2020 Change DSR

2021 2020 Change DSR































Mazda3 3,863 1,863 107.4% 99.4%

9,992 8,118 23.1% 26.4%





Mazda6 1,560 1,021 52.8% 46.9%

4,285 4,506 (4.9)% (2.3)%





MX-5 Miata 1,371 497 175.9% 165.2%

2,743 1,700 61.4% 65.7%





CX-3 620 459 35.1% 29.9%

1,513 2,552 (40.7)% (39.1)%





CX-30 5,960 2,242 165.8% 155.6%

14,589 8,364 74.4% 79.1%





CX-5 15,080 7,841 92.3% 84.9%

40,750 35,211 15.7% 18.9%





CX-9 3,537 1,741 103.2% 95.3%

9,386 7,219 30.0% 33.5%

























































CARS 6,794 3,381 100.9% 93.2%

17,020 14,324 18.8% 22.0%





TRUCKS 25,197 12,283 105.1% 97.2%

66,238 53,346 24.2% 27.5%































TOTAL 31,991 15,664 104.2% 96.4%

83,258 67,670 23.0% 26.4%

























































*Selling Days 26 25





74 76























































































SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

