Mazda Reports Sales Increase of 35.7 Percent in March

- Mazda CX-5 Posts Best-Ever Sales Month -

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total March U.S. sales of 33,302 vehicles, representing an increase of 35.7 percent versus March of last year. Year-to-date (YTD) sales through March are up 21.6 percent versus last year, with 83,995 vehicles sold.

Key March sales notes:

  • Mazda's compact crossover SUV, Mazda CX-5, recorded its 12th consecutive record sales month, and its best-ever month since going on sale in February of 2012. In March, sales of the CX-5 rose 90.5 percent year-over-year (YOY), with 16,138 vehicles sold.
  • Sales of the Mazda3 rose 8.7 percent YOY, with 7,760 vehicles sold in the month of March.
  • In line with continued consumer demand, sales of Mazda's subcompact crossover SUV, Mazda CX-3, rose 38.1 percent YOY, with 1,728 vehicles sold in the month of March.
  • The seven-passenger Mazda CX-9 recorded its best March since 2013, with 3,066 vehicles sold. This number represents an increase of 20.2 percent YOY.
  • Total sales of Mazda's CX crossover SUV line, including the CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9, were up 70.6 percent YOY with 20,932 vehicles sold in the month of March.
  • The i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to be a favorite among Mazda CX-line buyers, with 59.5 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in March.
  • Mazda reported record-breaking Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales of 4,552 vehicles in March, marking an increase of 19.6 percent YOY.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported March sales of 4,137 vehicles, up 1.9 percent versus March of last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date











March

March

%

% MTD

March

March

%

% YTD

2018

2017

Change

DSR

2018

2017

Change

DSR











Mazda3

7,760

7,137

8.7%

4.8%

19,655

20,606

(4.6)%

(7.1)%

Mazda5

-

2

-

-

-

5

(100.0)%

(100.0)%

Mazda6

3,734

3,794

(1.6)%

(5.1)%

7,532

10,692

(29.6)%

(31.4)%

MX-5 Miata

876

1,345

(34.9)%

(37.2)%

1,966

3,382

(41.9)%

(43.4)%

CX-3

1,728

1,251

38.1%

33.2%

4,337

3,714

16.8%

13.7%

CX-5

16,138

8,470

90.5%

83.7%

42,817

24,374

75.7%

71.1%

CX-9

3,066

2,550

20.2%

15.9%

7,688

6,298

22.1%

18.9%











Total Vehicles




















CARS

12,370

12,278

0.7%

(2.8)%

29,153

34,685

(15.9)%

(18.1)%

TRUCKS

20,932

12,271

70.6%

64.5%

54,842

34,386

59.5%

55.3%











TOTAL

33,302

24,549

35.7%

30.8%

83,995

69,071

21.6%

18.4%






















Selling Days

28

27


77

75
























 

