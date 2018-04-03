Mazda Reports Sales Increase of 35.7 Percent in March

IRVINE, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total March U.S. sales of 33,302 vehicles, representing an increase of 35.7 percent versus March of last year. Year-to-date (YTD) sales through March are up 21.6 percent versus last year, with 83,995 vehicles sold.

Key March sales notes:

Mazda's compact crossover SUV, Mazda CX-5, recorded its 12th consecutive record sales month, and its best-ever month since going on sale in February of 2012. In March, sales of the CX-5 rose 90.5 percent year-over-year (YOY), with 16,138 vehicles sold.

Sales of the Mazda3 rose 8.7 percent YOY, with 7,760 vehicles sold in the month of March.

In line with continued consumer demand, sales of Mazda's subcompact crossover SUV, Mazda CX-3, rose 38.1 percent YOY, with 1,728 vehicles sold in the month of March.

The seven-passenger Mazda CX-9 recorded its best March since 2013, with 3,066 vehicles sold. This number represents an increase of 20.2 percent YOY.

Total sales of Mazda's CX crossover SUV line, including the CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9, were up 70.6 percent YOY with 20,932 vehicles sold in the month of March.

The i-ACTIV All-Wheel Drive option continues to be a favorite among Mazda CX-line buyers, with 59.5 percent of customers choosing the AWD option in March.

Mazda reported record-breaking Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales of 4,552 vehicles in March, marking an increase of 19.6 percent YOY.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported March sales of 4,137 vehicles, up 1.9 percent versus March of last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.



Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date























March March % % MTD

March March % % YTD

2018 2017 Change DSR

2018 2017 Change DSR























Mazda3 7,760 7,137 8.7% 4.8%

19,655 20,606 (4.6)% (7.1)%

Mazda5 - 2 - -

- 5 (100.0)% (100.0)%

Mazda6 3,734 3,794 (1.6)% (5.1)%

7,532 10,692 (29.6)% (31.4)%

MX-5 Miata 876 1,345 (34.9)% (37.2)%

1,966 3,382 (41.9)% (43.4)%

CX-3 1,728 1,251 38.1% 33.2%

4,337 3,714 16.8% 13.7%

CX-5 16,138 8,470 90.5% 83.7%

42,817 24,374 75.7% 71.1%

CX-9 3,066 2,550 20.2% 15.9%

7,688 6,298 22.1% 18.9%























Total Vehicles









































CARS 12,370 12,278 0.7% (2.8)%

29,153 34,685 (15.9)% (18.1)%

TRUCKS 20,932 12,271 70.6% 64.5%

54,842 34,386 59.5% 55.3%























TOTAL 33,302 24,549 35.7% 30.8%

83,995 69,071 21.6% 18.4%













































Selling Days 28 27





77 75



















































