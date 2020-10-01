Mazda Reports September Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September sales of 24,237 vehicles, an increase of 28.7 percent compared to September 2019. Year-to-date sales totaled 203,280 vehicles; a decrease of 2.3 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in September, compared to 23 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 18.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Sales Highlights

- Sales of the CX-5 saw its best September since launch with 13,582 vehicles sold.

- Sales of the CX-9 saw its best September since 2011 with 2,183 vehicles sold.

- Sales of the MX-5 saw its best September since 2015 with 862 vehicles sold.

- CPO sales totaled 6,016 vehicles in September, an increase of 35 percent compared to August 2019, and achieved its best September.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported September sales of 4,089 vehicles, a decrease 4.8 percent compared to September last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 28.3 percent, with 31,078 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date





















September September YOY % % MTD

September September YOY % % MTD

2020 2019 Change DSR

2020 2019 Change DSR



















Mazda3 2,535 3,507 (27.7)% (33.5)%

25,169 40,506 (37.9)% (38.1)% Mazda6 1,451 1,119 29.7% 19.3%

11,965 17,285 (30.8)% (31.1)% MX-5 Miata 862 512 68.4% 54.9%

6,652 6,351 4.7% 4.3% CX-3 436 1,449 (69.9)% (72.3)%

7,012 11,780 (40.5)% (40.7)% CX-30 3,188 0





27,793 0



CX-5 13,582 10,332 31.5% 20.9%

104,277 113,702 (8.3)% (8.7)% CX-9 2,183 1,919 13.8% 4.7%

20,412 18,543 10.1% 9.6%







































CARS 4,848 5,138 (5.6)% (13.2)%

43,786 64,142 (31.7)% (32.0)% TRUCKS 19,389 13,700 41.5% 30.2%

159,494 144,025 10.7% 10.3%



















TOTAL 24,237 18,838 28.7% 18.4%

203,280 208,167 (2.3)% (2.8)%







































*Selling Days 25 23





230 229







