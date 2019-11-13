IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations announced today that the all-new Mazda CX-30 will make its U.S. debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show during the Mazda Press Conference on 11/20 at 1:20pm PT. The unveiling will also be livestreamed at Mazda USA's YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/GvO-HYICgCk). The LA Auto Show opens to the public starting on Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 1. Additionally, it will be an opportunity for fans to experience first-hand the elegant refinements that have been made to the 2020 CX-5 and 2020 CX-9.

Mazda SUVs Take Centerstage At 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

Following the well-received Mazda3, Mazda CX-30 is the second model to adopt the latest evolution of Kodo design, a more mature interpretation of the striking design ethos. Starting with a beautiful design can help inspire creativity, and its size is ideal to take on just about any adventure without hesitation. The interior is spacious, offering comfort and encouraging conversations with all occupants. Like all Mazda vehicles, it is benefited by dynamic driving performance that offers an exhilarating experience and peace of mind.

Alongside the all-new CX-30, the 2020 CX-5 and 2020 CX-9 will also be on display. The CX-5, Mazda's best-selling vehicle in the U.S., features numerous performance upgrades and new improvements, including an Engine Harmonic Enhancer, increased maximum torque and off-road traction assist. The CX-9 shares similar updates while also offering all-new available second-row captain's chairs, hands-free power liftgate and a larger nine-inch touchscreen display. All of these SUVs help Mazda continue to offer the best possible premium experience for its fans.

MAZDA EXHIBITS AT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW

Vehicles scheduled for sale Mazda CX-30 (U.S. Debut), 2020 Mazda CX-5, 2020 Mazda CX-9 Vehicles on sale 2020 Mazda3, 2020 Mazda6, 2019 Mazda MX-5 RF Motorsports Mazda3 TCR

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Related Links

http://www.mazdausa.com

